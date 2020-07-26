1 . Entries must be received by July 2, 2020.
Please mail entries to: Freeport Host Lions Foundation, PO Box 2434, Freeport, TX 77541 or
email entries to: fishinfiestabbq@gmail.com or drop off in person
2 . All sites must submit an original entry form with payment. Entry fees are not refundable and must accompany entry form. Entry fees are one hundred fifty dollars ($150) per team.
3 . Check-in and set-up will begin at 9:00am on Thursday, July 2nd for reserved sites. The 59 teams that have been with us since 2012 will have first choice to retain their site. Unassigned teams may select sites after
10 am on a first-come-first-serve basis on Friday, July 3rd. No electricity is provided so you need to have your own generator. We do have a couple of spots that you can get water.
A cooks meeting will be held Friday, July 3rd at 7:00pm at the park under the small pavilion.
4 . No pre-seasoned or pre-cooked meats will be allowed. For all cooking requirements check IBCA website for complete rules. https://ibcabbq.org/wp-content/uploads/IBCA-Rules-Sept-2019-Final.pdf
Each pit must be equipped with at least a 10lb. Multipurpose and/or ABC fire extinguisher.
5 . The Chief Cook will be responsible for the conduct of his/her team and visitors. Absolutely no firearms or
explosives will be allowed. Amplification equipment should be used in moderation and not to interfere with
live entertainment. ALL SUCH EQUIPMENT WILL BE TURNED OFF BY MIDNIGHT. City Ordinance states that
“NO GLASS CONTAINERS” (except food containers within site assignment) are allowed within the park area.
You will be allowed to bring in your own beer.
Live Bands are not allowed in the BBQ area.
Abuse of the rules will result in disqualification and will be asked to leave the BBQ grounds.
6. The Freeport Host Lions Foundation will not be responsible for theft or damage to equipment, supplies or personal belongings while participating in this event.
7 . The decisions of the BBQ Cook-Off Chairperson and judges are final.
8 . Each team will be allowed 2 vehicles and one sleeping quarter within the assigned site. You must display the IBCA Cook-Off sticker on the top left-hand side of your windshield. All other vehicles must be parked outside the assigned site. All spaces will be approximately 30’ x 30’. All teams must supply some form of grease catch pan with absorbent for each pit.
9 . Trophies will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place in each contest category beginning approximately at 5 p.m. July 4.
Categories include: Jackpot Fajitas, Brisket, Pork Spareribs and Chicken Overall Grand Champion will receive a Championship Chair
Jackpot Fajitas
Total Payout is $5000
10 . Each team will supply their own meats.
11 . Each team will be responsible for having their contest meat at the judging station, in provided containers at the designated time. Contest meat entries received after the designated time (determined by the Official Clock) will not be accepted for judging.
12 . Contest Chairman reserves the right to amend or make additional regulations as situations may warrant.
Judging Times
8 p.m. July 3: Fajitas
Noon July 4: Chicken, two(2) separate 1/2 fully jointed chicken halves
(to include breast, wing, thigh and drumstick)
1:30 p.m. Pork spare ribs (9 individual pork spare ribs)
3 p.m. Brisket ( full slices)
