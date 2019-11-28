Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Seventh annual Turkey Trot 5K: 7:45 a.m. at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, 100 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. 5K and 10K runs to benefit Lake Jackson Intermediate band. Entry fee $25. Visit LakeJackstonTurkeyTrot.com.
Freedom House Super Feast: 11 a.m. at Freeport River Place, 430 N. Brazosport Boulevard, Freeport. Full Thanksgiving meal, with all traditional sides served hot and free. Carryout available. Delivery is available to those who are homebound. Call 979-285-8350.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach until Dec. 29. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Saturday
Annual Epee Competition: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Fencers from the University of Texas, Dallas, A&M and Houston will participate. Hosted by Brazosport Fencing. Call 979-848-7433.
39th annual Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane. Featuring Fields Family Singers Choir. Open to public. Call 979-943-1297 or 281-865-7463.
Sunday
One in Christ Christmas Unity Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Games for kids, refreshments, music, fellowship and more. Free. Hosted by Nueva Vida, New Hope Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Gulf Coast Baptist Association. Call 979-849-2477.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.