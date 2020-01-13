Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BSuccess Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Carolyn Edwards 979-730-7090.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
OLLI Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Hearing Loss is not for Sissies; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., The 100th Anniversary of World War I, at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. For ages 55 and over. Complementary gifts for first 20 people who sign up. Call Tonya at 979-848-9108 or 979-848-7878.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Historical Museum annual Meeting: 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Light refreshments served. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
“Starting a Business – Part 1” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $25. Online Registration Required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Valentine Cake Decorating: 6 to 7 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. $75 per person and includes all supplies and cake. Only 9 spots available. Call 979-292-8229.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at TDCJ Region lll Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Give blood, save lives. Call Britney Wilcox at 281-595-3481.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Wednesday
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute in the Board Room. Guest speaker will be member Amy Comer. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Jan. 16
Alive Safe Driving Class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Citizens Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny in the senior center. AARP Members costs $15 and $20 for non-members. Residents 55 or older welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
MLK Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St., Freeport. Speaker Rev. Christopher Gordon of Houston. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Jan. 17
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Robert Turner College and Career High School, 4717 Bailey Road, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Rebekah Farmer at 281-727-1600.
Bingo Pop and Dot Fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m. at Great Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Mini games, concessions, silent auction and more. Participants receive free bag of chosen popcorn. Call 979-422-0714.
Jan. 18
MLK Banquet: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College’s Dow Academic Center, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Speaker Justice Michael Morgan of North Carolina Supreme Court. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Recycle Christmas trees for sand dunes. Call Mike at 979-864-1541.
Family Day Game: 12 to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Games galore in many forms. Free family activity. Call 979-265-4582.
Patti Austin Live Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Grammy award winning artist. $45 for adults; $40 for senior citizens and college employees; and $20 for students and kids. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Jan. 19
Valentine Cake Decorating: 1 to 2 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. $75 per person and includes all supplies and cake. Only 9 spots available. Call 979-292-8229.
Jan. 20
MLK Grand Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Freeport Senior Citizen Bingo: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Open to all community senior citizens. Free event. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Jan. 21
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Share the Love Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Valentine’s DIY craft, lunch, fellowship, and more. Open to the public. $15 per person. Must RSVP by Jan. 17. Contact 979-482-2002 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Jan. 22
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Teen Gaming Club: 4 to 4:30 at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Play card games, board games and video games after school. Call 979-265-4582.
Jan. 23
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Life Line Screenings: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at B. R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. The world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. Pre-registration is required. Call 800-690-6495 or register online at ww.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Collection Talk: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Michael Bailey delves into Museum’s collection. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Jan. 24
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Jan. 25
Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Free event. Climb, touch, and honk the horns of your favorite trucks or utility vehicles. Call 979-297-4533.
Surfside Food & Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Free admission. Chili cook-off, art sale, kite show, live music, and more. Call 979-233-1531.
Covering All Basses: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra hosts its “All Things Bass” performance. $25 for adults; $22 senior citizens and veterans; and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Jan. 27
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Jan. 28
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch, and more. Ages 60 and over. Free Event. RSVP by Jan. 22. Call 979-265-8392.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Jan. 30
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Jan. 31
Mollie B and Squeezebox: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Free polka lessons from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dancing, barbecue, silent auction and more. $20 per person. Benefits the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call Lisa at 979-215-0109 or Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790.
Third annual Father-Son Super Bowl: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Bowling Center, 300 Motel Drive, Alvin. Dinner, bowling, trivia, prizes and more. Boys ages 5 through 12 and father figures. $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 281-331-4487.
Feb. 4
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Contact Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Feb. 6
9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Heart to Heart Couples Cooking Class: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Prepare a meal together, dine, and enjoy. $85 per person. Register at www.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3600.
Feb. 8
Big Band Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Big Swing Jazz Orchestra, silent auction, refreshments, and more. The cost is $20. Call 281-756-3600.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
14th Annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St., Angleton. Free event. Sponsored by Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Brazoria County. Call 979-864-1558.
Fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 1st St., Danbury in the cafeteria. Prizes, DJ, food, photo booth and more. $20 per ticket. Hosted by Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and Danbury Mighty Panther Band. Proceeds benefit both. Call 979-922-1551.
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Feb. 11
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and up. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
Feb. 14
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For ages 12-18. Make your own valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Feb. 15
Jack Harvell’s Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
Feb. 20
MLK Poster/Essay Contest Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson in the Gator Hall. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
Feb. 21
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 22
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Austin Town: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing, Angleton. 1832 colonial interpreters, craft demonstrations, time period games, and more. $5 adults/$3 kids and seniors. Call 979-864-1208.
Feb. 23
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 25
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Feb. 27
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 28
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 29
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
March 1
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
March 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
March 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
March 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
March 24
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
March 27
Eat, Talk, Tour: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 Cedar St., Angleton. Presentation on architectural history. Guided tours with Chris Hutson. Bring lunch. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
April 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Contact Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
April 10
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
April 14
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
April 25
Migration Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Call 979-964-3639.
April 26
Migration Celebration:11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Contact 979-964-3639.
April 28
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
May 5
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
May 9
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
May 12
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
June 2
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
June 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
July 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
July 11
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Aug. 4
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Sept. 1
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Oct. 6
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Nov. 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Dec. 1
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
