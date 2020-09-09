Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Virtual Brain Camp: 9 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. Lifestyle classes for brain health. Hosted by The Gathering Place. For Zoom link, call Erika at 979-235-9195.
Brazosport Chamber Online Auction: Bidding continues through 4 p.m. Thursday at bit.ly/3jRGKCn. Visit brazosport.org or call 979-285-2501 for details.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Create and Demolish: 1 to 2 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arbre de La Vie Internal Medicine and Medical Spa, 8619 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Jackie at 281-416-5216 or jackieking1288@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearland Library, 3522 Liberty Drive, Pearland. Contact Kaitlyn at 281-652-1677 or kaitlynk@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Brazosport Chamber Online Auction: Bidding continues through 4 p.m. today at bit.ly/3jRGKCn. Visit brazosport.org or call 979-285-2501 for details.
Replanting the Urban Forest: 7 p.m. via Facebook live. Free. Part of Garden Lecture Series sponsored by Keep Pearland Beautiful and the City of Pearland. Learn about the importance of increasing the tree inventory in the urban environment. To attend, visit www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension.
Teen Make & Take: Pick up Homecoming mini mum packets at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. While supplies last. How-to video posted on Facebook. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Get help with health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Manga & More: 3 to 4 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Hunter at 979-285-0777 or Kingofkakes@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony: 8:35 a.m. at Veteran’s Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Free; public welcome. Sponsored by the Exchange Club of Angleton. Social distancing observed. Call 979-864-1838.
Pearland Virtual Adult Writer’s Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invitiation.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Contact Jennifer at 281-388-4300 or jennifert@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
“An Iliad” Auditions: 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Searching for two talented performers. Adults only; any gender. By appointment only. Crew volunteers needed. Contact director Susan Moss at 979-299-7557 or smoss_26@yahoo.com, or the Center for the Arts and Sciences at 979-265-7661.
Gun Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Knights of Columbia Club Hall, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Knives, guns, crafts, food and more. Hosted by Herb’s Custom Knives. Call 979-798-4483 or 979-345-3225.
Food Pantry Give Away: 10 a.m. at Words Of Life Ministries, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Until all is gone. Pull up with trunk up. Call Pastor the Rev. Samuel Nelson at 979-418-3255 or Janedra Ward at 979-388-3398.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Gun Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Club Hall, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Knives, guns, crafts, food and more. Hosted by Herb’s Custom Knives. Call 979-798-4483 or 979-345-3225.
Memoir Writing Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 16 and up. $100 for member, $125 for nonmember. “Telling Your Own Story: Pandemic Edition” taught by Ron Rozelle. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. To register, call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to Noon at Words of Life Outreach Ministries, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Contact Michael at 979-201-6995 or miken7246@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.