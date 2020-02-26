Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon and 6:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Ash Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Thursday
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA): 3 to 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Call 979-849-6443 or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Friday
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. See and hear about the famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Portraits in Oil: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute, in the BAL studio. Instruction by Sherry Shelton. Intermediate class only. $100 for members, $125 for non-members. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazosport Christian School, 200-B Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Shannon Sanders at 979-297-0722.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Saturday
Interaction! The Sequel!: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Features Beatboxer Mark Martin, whistling and a capella artist Sam Nulton, winners of the Student Melody Challenge and a world-premiere arrangement of the melodies by Ryan Lindveit. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org
33rd annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser: 6 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and live auction. Auction donations welcome. $50 per person or $500 for a table. Hosted by Junior Achievement of Brazoria County. Call 979-549-0800.
Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Vendor booths, motivational speaker, veteran photo, step off, live auction and barbecue plates. After party at 1:30 p.m. on This Way Street in downtown Lake Jackson. Contact David Vincent at 979-583-3811 or david@vow22.org, or Stephanie Vincent at 979-235-7588 or stephanie@vow22.org.
Handbags and Gladrags: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Guest speaker Col. Laura Knapp, assistant director of intelligence at the Pentagon. $20 per ticket. Proceeds provide Angleton Alumni Association Scholarship. Call 979-864-6650 or visit angletonalumni.org.
Mary Giesecke Breast Cancer Benefit: 11 a.m. at KC Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Live and silent auctions, washer tournament, $10 fish plates, bake sale, raffles and more. Call Kim at 979-482-2693 or Susan at 979-373-6919.
St. Patrick’s Party and Costume Contest: 6 to 10 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live music and Irish beef stew. Dress Irish and enter the costume contest. Adult and first-place children’s category winners will ride in a convertible in the parade. Call 979-864-3414.
Evening of Comedy: 7 p.m. at the Star of Texas Event Center, 14027 South Highway 288-B, Angleton. Performances by Raymond Orta and Israel Garcia. $15 per person. $50 for VIP access. Call 979-665-1923 or visit ortainangleton.myticketgenius.com.
