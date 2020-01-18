Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
MLK Banquet: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College’s Dow Academic Center, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Keynoter speaker will be Justice Michael Morgan of North Carolina Supreme Court. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Organized by Brazoria County Parks Department. Recycle Christmas trees into beneficial sand dunes that protect the Brazoria County coastline. Volunteers meet at park. Call Mike at 979-864-1541.
Family Day Game: Noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Games galore in many forms. Free family activity. Call 979-265-4582.
Patti Austin Live Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Grammy Award winning artist performs with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra. $45 for adults; $40 for senior citizens and college employees; $20 for students and children. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Angleton Republican Women Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Open to public. Robert Lee Ingram Jr., property tax Consultant, will discuss property taxes, appraisals and more. Call Anita at 979-864-0132.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Monday
MLK Grand Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. parade starts from downtown Freeport down Second Street and Brazosport Boulevard and ending at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., where festival and program follows. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Freeport Senior Citizen Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Open to all community senior citizens. Free event. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Theme: Share the Love. Valentine’s DIY craft, lunch, fellowship and more. Open to the public. $15 per person. Contact 979-482-2002 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
