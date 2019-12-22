Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 4 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. children’s service, 7:30 p.m. family service at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3049.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Experience the true meaning of Christmas. Bring favorite cookies to share afterwards. Call 979-297-4079.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 8 to 9 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4642.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Family service with carols, candlelight and music. At 10 p.m., traditional service with senior choir, pipe organ and guest musicians. Call 979-297-6003.
Family Service and Candlelight Communion: 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Children’s Nativity. Contact 979-297-3046.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Christmas Eve Service & Nativity Pageant: 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3456.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore it. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Facts, 720 S. Main, Clute. Free donor gift. Call Gloria Ainsworth at 979-265-7411 or visit www.giveblood.org code 6344.
Friday
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Community Clean up Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All are welcome. We will trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain site’s signage, and other helpful tasks. Contact 979-297-1570.
Dec. 29
Combined Church Service: 10 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free soup lunch will immediately follow service. Call 979-297-3049.
Children’s African Choir Performance: 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Free event. Features beloved children’s songs, traditional spirituals, Gospel favorites and African song and dances. Contact 979-297-3046.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
