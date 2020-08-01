Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Brazoria County Back the Blue Rally: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Showing support for local law enforcement. Mask-wearing encouraged; bring posters and flags to show support. DJs, guest speakers and cold water. Online fundraiser will benefit local police departments. Join the Back the Blue-Brazoria County Edition Facebook page for more information.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Dino Day: 2 p.m., via Facebook. Free for all ages. Dinosaur George will be live on Brazosport Museum of Natural Science’s Facebook page.
Sign of the Times Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Aug. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Exhibit consists of Presidential campaign posters from 1844 to 2012. Free. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Brian at 281-485-7833 or retirebgb@yahoo.com.
Monday
Live Library Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Bookworms Book Club: 6:30 to 9 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Teen Make-It Monday Live: 3 to 3:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. T-shirt crafts. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson in Classroom A. Support group for a healthy eating plan and lifestyle changes for weight loss. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Blood drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson EMS, 10 Oak Dr. Lake Jackson. Contact Chris at 979-415-2717 or csermarini@ljems.org or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. every Tuesday via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com for link to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Baby Bounce: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. For pre-walkers/babies and their parent/caregiver. Join tummy time/nursery rhyme/storytime. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Delores Fenwick Nature Center: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Meet new critter friends every month. Call 713-436-0995.
Fit Mind, Healthy Body Book Club: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. via Zoom. Discuss William Landay’s “Defending Jacob.” Email kellyt@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Blood drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County East Annex, 1524 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Contact Arthur at 281-756-1575 or arthurv@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org
