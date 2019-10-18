Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, Ranch Rodeo, concerts by Pushwater Band and Los Traileros Del Norte. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoswood Class of 1974 Reunion: 6 to 11 p.m. today at Wine Revue, 219 Parking Way, Lake Jackson; 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Check-In at 6 p.m. with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 welcome Saturday. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit Facebook page for golf and reunion registration links.
A Taste for Nature fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Produced by friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges to raise money for Cannan Bend Recreation Area. Sold out. Sponsor information at www.refugefriends.org. Call Linda Myers at 770-596-8196.
BC Jazz Band and Jazz Singers: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Hunter Harold Ryan returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Pumpkin Patch Open: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Call 979-248-1150.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hall, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Call in orders for delivery in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean must be made before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concession, Hall of Exhibits, Carnival, Petting Zoo, Livestock Awards, Heifer Auction, Rice Plus Cook-Off and Kitchen Pride Bake Show, Chicken Scramble, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, concert by Koe Wetzel, Doug Stone, Cole Degges. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacounty fair.com.
Angleton Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Park, 3105 N. Downing St., Angleton. Free pumpkin patch, inflatables, a rock wall, petting zoo, costume contest and more. Fall Market vendors, pumpkins $5. Pumpkins will be available for purchase for $5. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation Department. Call 979-848-5600.
Modern Calligraphy Class: 9 a.m. to noon in the BAL studio at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Linda Matheson teaches basic writing styles based on Copperplate letter forms using a pointed pen. Ages 12 and up. $15 members, $25 nonmembers plus $5 supply fee. Call 979-265-7661
U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s Wild Blue Country: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, but tickets required. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Fort Velasco Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 40th Anniversary: 2 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute, in the art gallery. Open to public. Email ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. coffee, 10 a.m. meeting at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd, Richwood. Call 979-480-0003.
EarthQuest Birds of Prey: 11 a.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 Fifth St. No pets or food items allowed. Bring camera for great shots. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring a lawn chair. Call 979-233-1461.
Sunday
Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries 16th anniversary: 3 p.m. at the church, 312 W. Second St., West Columbia. The Rev. Carl L. Kemp, pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clute, is guest speaker. Call 979-236-3620.
Auxiliaries Day Celebration: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Guest speaker the Rev. C.E. Richardson Jr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in West Columbia. Dr. E.L. Dawson, pastor. Call 979-233-6432.
