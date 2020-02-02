Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Four Chaplains Day Memorial Service: 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Brief service commemorating four WWII Army chaplains. Light refreshments after service. Call Andy at 361-463-8776 or email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Contact Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Can bring snacks for table. Drinks provided. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in Room B and C. $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Lunch included. “Best Practices to protect Against Wage & Hour Claims” with guest speaker Mark Jodon. To register, visit abctxgulfcoast.org/events
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring your own or use ours. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Heart to Heart Couples Cooking Class: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Prepare a meal together, dine, and enjoy. $85 per person. Register at www.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3600.
Auxin Applicator Training: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Class is required to spray Auxin herbicides. Cost is $15 per person. Contact Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558 or visit counties.agrilife.org/brazoria/auxin-training-class/ to register.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 County Rd 300-G, West Columbia. Black history program presented by member Berniece Smith. Call Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or email bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com.
Saturday
Big Band Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Big Swing Jazz Orchestra, silent auction, refreshments, and more. The cost is $20. Call 281-756-3600.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
14th Annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St., Angleton. Free event. Sponsored by Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Brazoria County. Call 979-864-1558.
Fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 1st St., Danbury in the cafeteria. Prizes, DJ, food, photo booth and more. $20 per ticket. Hosted by Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and Danbury Mighty Panther Band. Proceeds benefit both. Call 979-922-1551.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. LEGO mania is open play with Legos. Lego bricks provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Sunday
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Tuesday
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.