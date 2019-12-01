Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required and can be done at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
One in Christ Christmas Unity Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Games for kids, refreshments, music, fellowship and more. Free. Hosted by Nueva Vida, New Hope Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Gulf Coast Baptist Association. Call 979-849-2477.
Monday
Senior Community Health Screening: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Tests that check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. Register at 800-690-0323.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a free response. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Gathering Place Social:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to
5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Sweeny Christmas Market:
8 a.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Food, Christmas decor, plants, gift items and more. Call 979-292-5373.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurf
sidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas Social: 5 to 7 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport in Brazos Room A. Food, fun and fellowship. Bring donations for holiday food drive and new unwrapped toy for toy drive. RSVP by registering at abctxgulfcoast.org or call 979-233-1616.
21st annual Crime Victims’ Remembrance Christmas Tree Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton in the lobby. Family and friends invited to honor lost loved ones. Hosted by Brazoria County District Attorney’s Crime Victims Division. Contact 979-864-1230.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.