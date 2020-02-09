Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
15th Pastor Appreciation Celebration: 3:30 p.m. at the Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Honoring Pastor Roland K. Hendricks and 1st Lady Jean Hendricks and family. Guest speaker Dr. Stanley T. Hillard, pastor of the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Houston. Call Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154.
Monday
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For ages 55 and older. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Pearland, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Family Craft Button Making: 6 to 7 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Choose from pre-printed images or design your own. 12 and under must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-864-1519.
Tuesday
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd., Sweeny. A sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Proceeds benefit Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and up. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Noon to 4 p.m. weekdays at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Pearland, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000.
Wednesday
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd., Sweeny. A sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Benefits Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Columbia Lakes Ladies Association Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rustic Hall, 180 Freeman Blvd., West Columbia. Mardi Gras themed with catering by White Apron. All women welcome. Call Susie Downs at 979-236-3260.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dow Operations, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Give blood, save lives. Call Dana Lively at 979-238-3435.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at First National Bank 122 West Way, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Maria Philpot at 979-297-4012.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Mike Curl, Master Gardener presents a special program. Open to public. Visit lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pearland ISD, 1928 Main Street, Pearland. Call Victoria Trevino at 281-485-3203.
Thursday
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd., Sweeny. A sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Proceeds benefit Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Candidate Forum: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Free and open to public. Engage with candidates running for office. Hosted by BISD and Raise Your Hand Texas. Call 979-730-7000.
Meet Marc Grossberg: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Meet the Houston Lawyer and Author and discuss his new book. Refreshments included. Call 281-824-5917.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow TXINN Center, 332 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Dana Lively at 979-238-3435.
Gluten Free Valentines: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury campus Prof. Building, 146 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. Hosted by The Gluten Intolerance Group of the Gulf Coast. Call 979-709-8780.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. FREE, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359 for information.
Valentine’s Day
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For ages 12-18. Make your own valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danbury High School 5611 Panther Drive, Danbury. Give blood, save lives. Call Patty Bowles at 979-922-1226.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Call Arthur Velasquez at 281-756-1575.
