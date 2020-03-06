Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
World Day of Prayer: 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Program written from Zimbabwe. Lunch and fellowship to follow. Call 979-279-2549.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia. Gardening program presented by Stephen Breuggerhoff, horticulture agent for Texas A&M Extension Office. Contact Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com.
Sunburst USA Baby and Beauty Pageant: 6:30 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For babies, children, teens and young adults. Visit www.sunburstbeauty.com, facebook.com/cheryl.sunburst or email sunbursttx@aol.com.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
13th annual Red, White & Blue Festival: 6 p.m. at Skrabanek Park. Seafood Gumbo cook-off. $125 entry fee. Port-a-cans available with $100 paid entry. Call Sue at 979-549-6865 or Nancy at 979-922-8656 or visit Friends of Danbury Club on Facebook.
31st annual ABC Cook-Off: 6 to 9 p.m. at ABC Texas Gulf Coast, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport. Cook-Off competition, raffle prizes. $150 per team, $150 for additional booth space, Iron Chef entry $25. Raffle tickets on sale. Contact 979-233-1616, visit abctxgulfcoast.org or email ruby@abctxgulfcoast.org
Saturday
13th annual Red, White, and Blue Festival: 10 a.m. at Skrabanek Park in Danbury. Vendors, children’s activities, bike parade, traditional Hometown Heroes program, street dance and more. Hosted by Friends of Danbury Civic Club. Call Janelle at 979-922-1154 or Ashley at 281-961-8058.
Women’s Society Spring Conference: 8:30 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St., Freeport. Theme is “Break Every Chain.” $10 per person. Luncheon to follow conference. Call 979-233-5613.
“Au”Some Opportunities Fish Fry: 10:45 a.m. at Northway Baptist Church, 1421 Buchta Road, Angleton. $10 per plate. Benefits Track and Field Day. Call 979-849-1253 or 979-730-7230, Ext. 25265, or visit Ausome Opportunities Facebook page.
Nature Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 300 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Nature-themed educational programs and activities. Walk-through exhibits, activities, crafts and more. Call 979-292-0100.
Gun & Outdoor Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Still looking for dealers and exhibitors. Call Bob Schwebel at 979-236-0241, Bruce Gotcher at 979-798-8075 or Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103.
Birds of Prey Heritage Day Performance: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Free; open to public. Performance in theater. Call 979-345-3335.
Maker Training: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Learn how to prepare your 3D print for printing. Call 979-415-2590.
Youth Fishing Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 300 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Catch-and-release event for 16 and younger accompanied by adult. Bring sunscreen, hat, lawn chair and fishing gear, including bait with barbless hooks. No artificial bait or treble hooks. Volunteers and staff will assist. Call 979-292-0100.
Brazoria Heritage Day: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Cattle drive parade at 10 a.m. with retired Texas Ranger Jesse J. Mack as grand marshal. Vendors, entertainment, a gun show and more. Car show, craft show and gun show continue Sunday. Call 979-798-6100.
Abner Jackson Plantation tours: 10 a.m. to dusk at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to public. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
35th annual Lay Day Program: 3 p.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest speaker the Rev. Mark Grafenreed and the Worshipping Warriors Male Chorus of Windsor Village United Methodist Church of Houston. Call Beatrice at 979-798-2721.
127th Church Anniversary: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Open to the public. Guest speaker Pastor T.W. Hicks of Providence Baptist Church of Angleton. Call 979-418-1174.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Women’s Annual Day: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Public invited. Special guest Pastor L.C. Dews of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brazoria. Call Ruby at 979-849-2723.
Monday
Learning Libratory: 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Way for kids to have some S.T.E.A.M. fun. Call 979-415-2590.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
