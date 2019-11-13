Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Lunch: 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $10 per person. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Lake Jackson Garden Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. in meeting room at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Josef Pieberhofer will discuss different types of begonias and how to propagate them. Public welcome. Email lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Sunday for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreaths $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Young Professionals Mixer: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Freeport City Hall, 200 W. Second St. Monthly networking mixer for young professionals to discuss community involvement. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-233-2233.
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Senior Thanksgiving Feast RSVP deadline: Free city of Clute event. Must RSVP by Friday. Feast is Nov. 21. Call 979-265-8392. Area residents 60 and older welcome for lunch, activities and to help plan new Clute senior program.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
A Princess Tea Party: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. $5 per person includes snacks, drinks and autographs. Fundraiser for Angleton High School Choir. Call 979-864-8001.
Kids Swap Meet and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Secondhand items, baked goods, crafts, woodwork and more made and sold by kids of the Jones Creek 4-H Club. Food, drinks and live music. Call 979-665-2328.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Alvin Fire/EMA Groundbreaking ceremony: 10 a.m. at the corner of East South Street and Bellaire Boulevard in Alvin. The start of construction for Alvin’s new fire/EMS station will at the site. Public welcome. Limited parking, so shuttles will be provided at St. John Catholic Church, 110 E.South St., Alvin. Call 281-388-4255.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Honors Senior Citizens: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Sports Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Tickets for the dinner and program are $20. Contact Suzzane Randon 979-480-2221 or Pastor Randon 979 824-4226.
Sunday
Teddy Bear Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $10 for 10 tickets; unlimited access $20 or bring a new, unused toy or item. Will benefit the Blue Santa programs with the Clute and Freeport police departments. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Brazosport College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Community Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School cafeteria, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Delivery available to those who qualify. Call 979-417-7950 by Nov. 14 to be screened. Dine-in only. Hosted by local churches, residents and businesses. Call 979-202-2339.
38th Church Anniversary: 3 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Guest speaker T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
