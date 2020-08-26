Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Virtual Luncheon Series: Postponed due to Hurricane Laura. Via Zoom. Link sent upon registration. Guest speakers Chris Whittaker, Angleton city manager, and Jason Perez, mayor of Angleton, on growth and development of Angleton. $20 per person; $10 back as gift card to virtual caterer. Hosted by Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6442 or email michele@angletonchamber.org.
Gardening on the Gulf Coast Lecture Series: 10 a.m. Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff will discuss topical ginger, exploring varieties to enliven a shady landscape. Free. Sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Southeast Region. Call 979-864-1558 or visit bit.ly/32kzs2F.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Lego Challenge: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page with Mr. Bobby. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Contact Layna at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2705 E. Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Bridget at 281-925-4955 or bcaletka1@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Chocolate Bay Watershed TMDL project conference call: 3 p.m. Opportunity for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Houston-Galveston Area Council to answer questions regarding the project affecting Chocolate, Halls and Mustang Bayous. To attend, call 1-800-240-3895 and enter passcode 1084242#.
Thursday
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Manga & More: 3 to 4 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Get help with health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney, Sweeny. Contact Tracie at 979-548-1877 or tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 4 to 7 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Cher at 979-299-0009 or Chermona.Estes-Green@target.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Biker’s Bay, 445 E. Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact John at 979-299-7433, email Bikersbaylj@gmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Book-ineering Book Talk: 2 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Subject is Angie Sage’s book “Magyk.” STEM activity-inspired by the book. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Live Spanish Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: 2 to 6 p.m. at LakeVue Apartments, 200 E. Brazoswood Dr.ive, Clute. Contact Jamee at 979-265-1285, email LakeVueMgr@greystar.comor make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Contact Patty at 281-543-4126 or P_Stasky@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Plates for a Purpose: 10 a.m. at 1727 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Free meals to the public. Drive-thru pick up. Limit 4 plates per vehicle. Sponsored by Straight Fence Co., Elite Construction, Cut-Rate Carpet and Image Media. Call 979-481-2985.
