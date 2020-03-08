Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.