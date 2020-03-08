Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St. in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through Tuesday. Call 979-798-8114.
35th annual Lay Day Program: 3 p.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest speaker the Rev. Mark Grafenreed and the Worshipping Warriors Male Chorus of Windsor Village United Methodist Church of Houston. Call Beatrice at 979-798-2721.
127th Church Anniversary: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Open to public. Guest speaker Pastor T.W. Hicks of Providence Baptist Church of Angleton. Call 979-418-1174.
Gun and Outdoor Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at. Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith Street. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call Bob Schwebel at 979-236-0241, Bruce Gotcher at 979-798-8075, or Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Women’s Annual Day: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Public invited. Special guest Pastor L.C. Dews of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brazoria. Call Ruby at 979-849-2723.
Monday
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. daily through Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. Culmination of seven-week workshop. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Learning Libratory: 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Way for kids to have some S.T.E.A.M. fun. Call 979-415-2590.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Mystery Loves Company Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Discussing “The Stranger Inside.” Call 979-415-2590.
Tuesday
Earth, Moon and Sun: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Family show explores the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Senior Citizen Meditation: 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $5; instructed by Joan Roberts. Space limited. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Cardmaking: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors and glue. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Topic: Spring Vegetable Garden. Presented by the Brazoria County Extension Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Free; registration required. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-848-5600 or register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St Includes stories, music, movement and a craft for children. Theme: “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
