Today
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Canoes to Rocket Ships: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 East Cedar St. The Brazoria County Historical Museum presents the journey to space travel. Call 979-864-1519.
West Columbia Library Sea & Shore Event: 11 a.m. at the West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learn about the creatures that live under the waves and on the shores of Brazoria County. Kids interactive program. Call 979-345-3394.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Past president Heather Morrison-Rimato will review accomplishments for the 2018-19 Rotary year. Visitors welcome. Pay for lunch at the door. Call 979-864-6610.
Off the Hook Crocket and Knit Circle: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Li’l Listeners Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Take Me to your Readers: 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Featuring Julian Franklin. Call 979-233-3622.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Presented by Texas Master Naturalists Cradle of Texas Chapter. Call 979-548-2567.
CWC Beach Blanket Bingo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Create a DIY craft and be hear an encouraging message from Jane Vick. Cost is $15. Call 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Friends of the Library meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 South Yaupon Street, Lake Jackson. Free. Activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherry Tesch at 979-297-6929 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Melanie Fulton at 979-230-3233 or melaine.fulton@brazosport.edu, and make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at 979-849-9109 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
“Lion Witch and the Wardrobe”: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Classic children’s tale presented by AD Players. Tickets $6. Visit clarion.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3156.
Crafts for Kids: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Making stomp rockets. Call 979-864-1519.
Kids Silent Library: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Crafts for Kids: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Make a space sticker scene. Call 979-265-4582.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
Canoes to Rocket Ships: 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 W. Brazos Ave. The Brazoria County Historical Museum presents the journey to space travel. Call 979-345-3394.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St. Theme: Air. Call 979-922-1905.
Mt. Zion Vacation Bible School: Today through Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. Classes and fun for all ages. Transportation provided. Call 979-798-8362 or 979-265-2656.
Thursday
“Shrek the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Tickets $22. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Teen Snackcats: 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Music, stories and activities for ages 3 to 6. Call 979-265-4582.
Canoes to Rocket Ships: 2 p.m. at the Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. The Brazoria County Historical Museum presents the journey to space travel. Call 979-548-2567.
Christmas in July craft: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St. Make a snowman hand towel. Call 979-922-1905.
Home Buying Seminar: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments Community Center, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Jessica Smith of Coldwell Banker United Realtors discusses the home-buying process, various home loan types and how to qualify for down payment assistance. A light dinner will be served. Call Dolores Conaway at 979-665-5851.
Friday
Movie in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Incredibles 2” on 16-foot screen. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; concessions available for purchase. Rain or shine. Call 979-297-4533 or visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
