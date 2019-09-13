Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Mark Chesnutt in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fewer than 20 tickets remain. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sept. 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22 at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Cares Mobile Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free fresh and canned foods; all welcome. First come, first served while supplies last. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Assistance available to apply for or renew SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/CHIP and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speaker the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport. Call 979-345-3865.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 South Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Soul Food Dinners: 11 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church at 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Oxtail dinners $15, pork chop dinners $12. Delivery available. Contact Berdie Johnson at 713-819-0657 or Diane Scott at 979-292-5536 for orders.
Saturday
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sept. 21 at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Shake, Rattle and Roll Show: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Harmony, comedy and hula hoop show with ’50s and ’60s music. Reserved seats available. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Mega Doggie Day Out: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. SPCA of Brazoria County hopes to get 50-plus shelter dogs out for an outing. Scavenger hunt and other fun events. Call 979-285-2340.
Chapter 33 Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Bay Town Seafood at 816 S. Seventeenth St., West Columbia. Welcome six new members and award the Sons of the American Revolution Law Enforcement Commendation Medal and Heroism Medal to two members of Brazoria County law enforcement. Public welcome. Visit www.cradle txsar.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall food court parking lot, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place. Features locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market : 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road. Homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Prospective vendors should call 713-594-4768 or email jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday
Words of Life Outreach Ministry 19th anniversary services: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry at 1402 N. Avenue I, Freeport. Guest speaker Robert Lee Campbell from Rosenberg. Public welcome. Contact Mike at 979 201-6995.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center on St. Michael’s Church campus at 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Receive a pair of “hero” socks and a free breakfast taco as well. Call 979-239-7200.
Bluegrass Sunday with Pet Rooster: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. High-energy music at service. Contact the office at 979-297-6003.
16th Year Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church at 146 S. 18th St. West Columbia. Celebrate Pastor C.E. Richardson Jr., co-pastor Angeline Richardson and family’s 16th-year pastoral appreciation service with guest speaker Rev. Cephas Riggins of New Faith Ministries in Hempstead. C.E. Richardson Sr., pastor of Calvary First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, speaks at 3 p.m. Call 979-345-3865.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. No dance experience needed. $5 per lesson. Contact Marilyn Waguespack 979-299-4455.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the boardroom of BISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker Melanie Ward, True to Life Ministries. Contact John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
