Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” concert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Annual plantation meeting: 2 p.m. at Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site, 7234 FM 521, Sweeny. Hear plans for the historic site. Refreshments served. A tour of the plantation site will be available. Call Ginny Raska at 798-1628.
Annual Women’s Conference: 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme: “When Women Stand In The Gap.” Program includes several guest speakers. Call 979-418-2653.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go back into the community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Mary Ann Silbas Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Mary Ann was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a double lung transplant. Proceeds will assist with medical expenses and financial burdens. Barbecue sandwiches, silent auction, raffle, DJ, bake sale and more. Call 979-549-7441 or 979-997-3758.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Nov. 17 for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Fall Festival: 2 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Food, games, hayrides, fire trucks, face painting and more. Call 979-265-2871.
Danbury Citywide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at more than 50 houses and spots at the park. Maps available at most garage sale locations, The Kolache Shop at 1810 Main St. and at the park. Call 979-922-8122.
Meet Your Ancestors: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Old Columbia Cemetery, 16th and Jackson streets, West Columbia. Free event. Refreshments included. Call 979-345-6125.
Sunday
Free Thanksgiving Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Free community meal sponsored by local churches, organizations and businesses. Call Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Michael’s Church, 100 South Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Knights of Columbus. Call 979-236-4750.
Faculty recital: 4 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Adjunct Professor Anna Diemer, a soprano with a background in opera, musical theater and jazz, will perform. Sarah Bouse will accompany on piano. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Monday
Veterans Day Parade and Celebration: 7 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, 1 p.m. program at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St. Breakfast, parade, performances and more. Free hot dogs, chips and water after parade. Sponsored by BASF and hosted by city of Brazoria. Call Brazoria City Hall 979-798-2489.
Veterans Day celebration: 1 p.m. at Clute VFW Hall, 238 Johnson Cook Road, Clute. Honoring local veterans; public welcome. Performances by school bands, dancers, gymnasts, martial arts demonstrations, live music and more. Call 979-265-7891.
Free Active Military Lunch: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free meals with proof of military service. Call 979-299-7427.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Veterans Day Program: 5 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 214 Veterans Park, West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Tuesday
Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $10 each. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Starting a Business Seminar Part 1: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Cost is $25. Call 979-230-3380. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Phi Theta Kappa induction: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3000.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
