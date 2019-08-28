Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play ours. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Blacks Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Contact Floyd Ellington 979-235-7467.
Angleton story time: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazoria preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Freeport story time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Open to ages 0 to 5. Call 979-233-3622.
Lake Jackson preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is alligators. Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-one tech help: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Personal assistance with computers or other devices by sessions. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Sweeny preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Freeport computer lab: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Baby Bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen gaming club: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Teens play card games, board games and video games while hanging out after school. Call 979-265-4582.
Yoga: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Beginner yoga with videos. Call 979-415-2590.
Forever Young Adult: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discuss “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adevei. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Angleton Library meeting room, 401 E. Cedar St. Contact Layna Lewis at laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us or 979-864-1519, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
English as a Second Language classes: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in Room C-122 at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free classes; $25 for the workbook. Free child care for children up to 4 years old. Call Deborah Williams at 979-236-7295.
Mini musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 3 to 6. Music, stories activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Bird of Prey: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Nalco Champion, 2322 CR 229, Freeport. Contact Kelly Wilkinson at nkelly.wilkinson@nalco.com or 979-239-5810, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bikers Bay, 820 W. Plantation Drive, Clute. Contact John Lively at bikersbaylj@gmail.com or 979-299-7433, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Watercolor Paint-n-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday or Friday in the Brazosport Art League Studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $30, plus $10 materials fee. Open to everyone, from beginner to expert. Theme: Crabs and Sea Critters. Call Linda Strickland at 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art on Facebook.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
