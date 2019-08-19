Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with picture tribute to lost loved one. Call 979-864-1208.
Angleton ISD Retired Staff Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the History Center, 1800 Downing St., Angleton. Hosted by the Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-6650.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Moonlight Monday: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. iscussing “Need to Know” by Karen Cleveland. Call 979-233-3622.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute EMS, 231 Commerce St., Clute. Contact Virginia Dahse at 979-265-9653 or vdahse@clutetexas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Realtor Ryan Birdsong will give an update of the real estate in Brazosport area and beyond. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Ice Cream Fellowship: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Evening of fellowship and ice cream. Discuss the upcoming 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Eve Community Bible Study. Classes for men, women, couples,and children grades 1-8 (whose parent attends Tuesday evening class). All welcome. Text Tim at 979-236-9556 or visit lakejackson.cbsclass.org/
CWC Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Picket Fence Restaurant, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Learn more about CWC and how you can help. RSVP before Monday by calling Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at 979-849-9109 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Baby bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Adult color time: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult craft: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Planner and journal decorating group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play one provided. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Starting a Business Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Online registration required, $25 fee. Topics include, SBDC small business assistance, small business insurance options, marketing and online presence, business structure and tax compliance, accounting and employees/contractors. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Thursday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Education Foundation’s Donor Reception and Ribbon Cutting: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. For anyone who wants to learn more about the education foundation, free. Teachers receiving grants and donors will also be in attendance. Call Allison at 979-481-9118.
Blood Drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533, or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Aug. 23
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug. 26
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Michelle Patrick will discuss “Options for Senior Living.” Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizen Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Aug. 27
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Luau Square Dance: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus Street, Lake Jackson. Gary Belcik will call. Marilyn Waguespack will cue early rounds starting at 7 p.m. and between tips. Hawaiian lei’s for everyone. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Senior Citizen Bingo & Pizza Party: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. We will furnish pizza. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Aug. 28
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play ours. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Aug. 29
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Vicki Kirby will share plans of the Refuge for Women, a local housing and long term care organization for sexually exploited women. Visitors welcome. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Aug. 30
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Seniors Domino Game Night: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Light refreshments, feel free to bring a snack to share. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. at the Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Gary Sanders will call. No partner needed. Come and make new friends. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Free. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or email LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Sept. 11
9/11 Remembrance Program: 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. There will be prayer, presentation of the colors by the Sheriff’s Dept. Honor Guard, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a special presentation by County Court-at-Law Judge Greg Hill. Sponsored by Exchange Club of Angleton. Call 979-864-1838.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, Room B & C, 1002 ABC Avenue Street, Freeport. Join other Human Resources Professionals for a presentation on “Managing Minefields,” given by Mark Jodon of Littler Mendelson, PC. Make reservations by September 9. $30.00 per ABC Member or $50.00 per ABC Future Member. Register online at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
