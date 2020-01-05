Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Hoodie Give Away Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson in the Family Life Center. Hosted by Knights of Columbus. Call Rich at 979-236-4750.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Contact Connie Melaragno at 979-236-3405 or csmelaragno@hotmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Hope Church, 221 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Call Montriesia Gourrier 832-271-9257.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Church , 3640 CR 58, Manvel. Give blood, save lives. Call Niccole Liston-Tyson 281-604-4000.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 1705 S. Gordon, Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Call Patty Stasky at 281-543-4126.
Monday
Texas A&M Singing Cadets: 7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The all-male Texas A&M University Choir will perform for the public. Free. Call 979-481-0075 or 979-230-3658.
Brazoria Cemetery Association annual meeting: 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria, in the big room. All associate members and anyone with burial space welcome. Call 979-798-8770.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Alvin ISD Administration, 301 E. House , Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Call Kinsey Droege 281-245-2291.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at, Angleton Independent School District, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Call Kalean Bowie at 979-864-8000.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ascend Performance Materials, 6220 FM 2917, Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Call Ruth Day 281-228-4256.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Shintech Inc., 5618 East Highway 332, Freeport. Give blood, save lives. Call Heather Wescott 979-233-7861
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. Tickets $5 adult, $3 child. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Compassionate Friends: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and older. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest clinician is Quinten Simon, a Gospel Award winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at City Of Pearland, 4141 Bailey Road, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Terene Sudds-Johnson at 281-652-1617.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Beaed, LP, 1850 Hwy 35 N., Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Call Kristyl Henderson 281-331-2035.
