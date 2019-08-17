Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Clear the Shelters: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Free adoptions, dunking booth with SPCA employees, face-painting, sno-cones, dog wash, bounce house, donation drive and more. Free cat adoptions and supply drive 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Mad Cattery Adoption and Event Center, 101 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Call 979-285-2340.
Paddling event: 9 a.m. to noon. Launching from FM 2918 boat ramp for 2-mile trip to Wolfe Island. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Family game day: Noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Card, board and video games. Call 979-265-4582.
Imagination playground: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Thrift Shop Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Come to the library in a favorite, weirdest or most fashionable thrift store find. Call 979-233-3622.
Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Association: 10 a.m. at the Stephen F. Austin Statue and Museum, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. High school students needing community service or anyone interested in local history welcome. Call Nancy Howard at 979-236-5576.
Center Stages Appreciation Night: 6 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater, Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Celebrate 75 years of community theater. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Community Back 2 School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental exams vision screenings, health screens, meal and more. Bounce houses, youth musicians, giveaways for students and teachers. Visit angletonfumc.org or call 979-849-6305.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Contact Stephanie Jones at 979-849-6305 or stephanie@angletonfumc.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Apostle R.L. Simmons and Crossroads Cathedral Church of Houston guests. Call Michael at 979-201-6995.
157th church anniversary: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme is “Rest, Return, and Completion.” Guest speaker will be the Rev. Timothy Hicks from Providence Baptist Church in Angleton. Call Nannie at 979-418-2653.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities for adults. Free; open to all adults. Bring brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with picture tribute to lost loved one. Call 979-864-1208.
Angleton ISD Retired Staff Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the History Center, 1800 Downing St., Angleton. Hosted by the Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-6650.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Moonlight Monday: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Discussing “Need to Know” by Karen Cleveland. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute EMS, 231 Commerce St., Clute. Contact Virginia Dahse at 979-265-9653 or vdahse@clutetexas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
