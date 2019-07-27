Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Saturday events include concerts, doubles washers tournament, doubles cornhole tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest, carnival rides and more. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Kidfest Hawaiian Luau Party: 5 to 9 p.m. at Freeport Memorial Park on East Park Avenue, downtown Freeport. Featuring entertainment by Drums of Tahiti Revue, hula dance contests, activities and games for kids. Free admission. Call 979-233-0066.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Aug. 3, 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Self Care Herbal Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Master Herbalist Rebecca Laurent of Bekka’s Planet examines physical imbalances caused by everyday products and herbal alternatives. Tickets $30 to $40. Purchase them at Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
Brazosport Cares Free Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Local churches and the Brazoria Lions Club present a free farmers market, fresh foods at no charge while supplies last. Participants urged to bring their IDs and their own reusable bags for food transport. People available to help apply or renew for SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip, and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Monarch Butterfly Conservation: 11 a.m. to noon at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn about monarch butterfly conservation. Family program presented by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-864-1519.
Hymns and Stories Concert: 7 p.m. at Covenant EP Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Indelible Grace founder Kevin Twit and his son, Cooper Twit, perform traditional hymns in contemporary style. Reception follows. Free tickets at cepclj.org/events/events-2. Call the church office at 979-297-3049.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: VDR Training from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. at Union Hall Local No. 564, 2120 North Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, in Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Coloring Day: All day at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
LEGO Challenge: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Galaxy Painted Jars: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Pool party: 6 to 8 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Ticketed event. Must have completed level 3. Call 979-345-3394.
Stuff the Bus to Help Schools: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace in Clute and Kroger in Angleton. Donate facial tissue, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, adhesive bandages, baby wipes, resealable bags, feminine hygiene items and disposable rubber gloves for students. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org/events-new/stuff-the-bus/.
Sunday
Rory the Warrior Ride for Heroes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. motorcycles, Jeeps other vehicles depart at 10 a.m. from fire/soccer field in Angleton and ride to Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Festivities include barbecue plates, raffle, auctions, kids activities and more. Events aimed at raising awareness of child drowning dangers and benefiting local firefighters. Call Sherry at 979-215-1277 or Jason at 979-373-1881.
St. Joseph Church Guest Speakers: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Four The four Williams sisters Angie, Edmeryl, Pauline, and Donna speak. Theme is “Things happen when Jesus comes to town.” Call Nannie Austin 979-418-2653.
Pastor and Wife 19th-Year Appreciation: 2:30 p.m. at First St. Emanuel Baptist Church, 2023 Skinner St., Freeport. Guest speaker R.H. Thompson of Greater First Baptist Church in Houston. Everyone invited. Call 979-233-2440.
Monday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Miracle Worker Auditions: 7 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Cast will be all ages and ethnicities, with seven male and seven female adult and child roles. No experience required. Backstage and technical crew needed. Come to auditions or contact Rachael Welsh at 979-285-5423. Cuttings available at The Center’s front desk during business hours. Visit bcfas.org/.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Domino’s Dough Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Ticketed event. Call 979-415-2590.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Speed dating with the Tayshas: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Graphic novel club: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tuesday
“Starting a Business Part 1” seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Fee $25. Call 979-230-3380.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Paw-Some Critters at West Columbia Library: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learning about different kinds of pets with Lil’ Critters, featuring a variety of rescue animals. Suitable for all ages. Call 979-345-3394.
Wednesday
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1 Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Donor Coach outside 1432 Highland Park Drive, Clute. Free beach towels for donors. Sponsor code 3225BC02. Schedule your appointment at www.giveblood.org
Thursday
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
2019 Small Acreage Landowner Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Extension office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Brazoria County Extension Service hosts appraisal, taxes and DPS workshop. Meal provided. Tickets $20. Pay at www.certifiedpayments.net or call 1-866-539-2020. Use bureau code 4325951. For information, visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or call the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 North Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Aug. 2
Dive-In Movie: 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson outdoor pool, 300 Magnolia St. Free admission; concessions for sale. Glow-in-the-dark fun while floating in the pool and watching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Call 979-297-4533.
Free Senior Citizen Golden Cat Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Westside Elementary, 1001 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Free breakfast. Sign up for a Golden Cat pass, which gets free admission to general seating at home Angleton ISD sporting events. Minimum 62 years old. Call Brittany Blanchard at 979-864-8038.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 3
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Visit the site of the namesake of Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
2019 Horse Seminar: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at AdLaur Farms, 2333 Fairway Drive, Alvin. Free workshop, but register ahead of event. Meal provided. For information, visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or register by calling the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Community Dodgeball Tournament: Noon to 4 p.m. at Angleton Junior High School, 1201 E. Henderson Rd., Angleton. Funds go toward helping low-income, uninsured patients in Brazoria and Galveston counties. Participants must be 18 and older. Sponsored by the Community Health Network. Register at www.sfachn.org/community-dodgeball-fundraiser.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Aug. 4
Shakespeare in the Glen: 2 p.m. today at the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Aug. 6
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Single Adult Seniors Dinner: 6:30 p.m. at Chilis, 103 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Single seniors 50 and older, join for dinner and fellowship. Call Linda at 979-292-9168.
Aug. 8
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo History Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Paul Pedisich explores the role of the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty in the history of Texas and the U.S. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Aug. 9
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 10
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Felipe Fighting Cancer Benefit: Noon at Clute Municipal Park under the big pavilion, 100 Parkview Drive. DJ and kids entertainment, silent auction and $12 BBQ plates available. Call Wendy at 979-730-9776 or Lisa at 409-356-3310.
Brazosport Symphony Summer Fundraiser: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. An evening full of great food, music, dancing and fun featuring Intercoastal Pirates. Visit bcfas.org/ to purchase tickets.
Benefit for Tommy Odom: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. BBQ plates, drinks, raffles and silent auction. Live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Tommy has been diagnosed with 2 different types of lung cancer and a spot on his brain. Call Debby at 979-417-1173 or Samantha at 979-236-2304.
August 11
History Talks: Cholera Morbus, the Great Leveler of 1832-33: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton.Take part in an exploratory discussion of the critical impact of storm and disease on almost everything in 1832 and ‘33. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Creeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free backpacks with school supplies to the first 200 students while supplies last. Celebrate with guest Charles Johnson. For students from all area schools. Visit trcfamily.org/ or call 979-265-5487.
New Revelation Church Anniversary: 3:30 p.m. at New Revelation Baptist Church, 7731 CR 317, Brazoria. All welcome. Guest speaker Bishop R. Joseph Cooks of Houston. Call 979-476-1137.
Aug. 15
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Aug. 16
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 17
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Aug. 22
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Anthony Head Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Aug. 23
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug. 29
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 30
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.