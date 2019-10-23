Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speaker Frank Mulcahy will discuss business identity theft. $20, lunch provided. Call Nina at 979-849-6443.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Blacks Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call Floyd Ellington at 979-235-7467.
Pesticide Recertification Program: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. program at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. $40 fee includes lunch. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org or call 979-864-1558.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Thursday
SPCA Fur Ball: 6 to 10 p.m at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Fajita dinner, beverages and desserts. Live band, dancing and auctions. Tickets $50 and can be purchased at the SPCA, 141 Canna Lane, or The Mad Cattery, 101 N. Parking Place. Call 979-236-0324.
Clute Harvest Fun Fest: 6 to 8 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free admission. Costume contest, carnival games, inflatables, pumpkin coloring and haunted hayride. Call 979-265-8392 or visit www.clutetexas.gov.
Annual church garage sale: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Sale will be indoors with air conditioning. Items include furniture, clothes, toys and more. Call 979-798-2288.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Jason Barrett with the Archeological Studies Branch of the state transportation department will explore “Native Trade Trails through Southeast Texas.” Admission is free. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Hay Show and Interpreting Your Results: 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. program. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Locally grown hay entered into Hay Show must be present to win. Learn to plant and better manage pastures. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org or galveston.agrilife.org three days before program. Call Jean Godwin 979-864-1558.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Each week a Bible section is discussed and explored. Free. Call 979-297-5174.
River of Hope Indoor Community Garage Sale: St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. For $10 donation, receive VIP access to Friday pre-sale for “first pick,” 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 979-417-7388.
Friday
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Earth’s strange neighbors, Mercury and Venus. 12 and older $5, 12 and younger $3. Purchase online or at The Center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Brazosport College Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All are welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain site’s signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Richwood Beautification Committee’s Trunk or Treat: 5:30 p.m. in front of Polk Elementary School, 600 Audubon Woods Drive, Richwood. Free. Three best costumes will earn a prize. “Hocus Pocus” starts at 7 p.m. Call 979-265-0697.
First Missionary Baptist Church Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Call Gloria Donley at 979-799-7880 or Diane Scott at 979-292-5536.
River of Hope Indoor Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-417-7388.
Saturday
Ghosts Along the Brazos featuring An Eerie Evening: 6 to 11 p.m. at 1702 North 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the Varner-Hogg Plantation grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. $8 per person/$6 in advance. Last house tour at 8:45 p.m. Advance tickets $6, $8 at the gate. Contact 979-345-4656.
Classic Cars of Brazoria County and Luby’s Fourth Annual “Candy and Cars”: 6 to 9 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Trick or treating for the kids. Fee drinks for all participants with bi-weekly awards for the coolest ride, Luby’s $50 gift certificate and 50/50 drawings. Call 979-297-2261.
Unity Church of Christianity Mini Craft Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Contact 979-230-6842.
Patio Pumpkin Party: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Bring pumpkins to carve or carve one of ours. Play games, sip apple cider and nibble on snacks. Free event. Contact 979-297-1570.
West Columbia Communitywide Cleanup: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. cleanup, 8 a.m. sign-up at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 West Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Light breakfast available. Clean up West Columbia and then enjoy tacos provided by Columbia United Methodist Church at 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Bring gloves and garden tools. Contact 979-345-3123.
Brazosport Area Knights of Columbus Council Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arlan’s Market, 301 S. Brazosport Boulevard, Freeport, and H-E-B, 97 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. All three area councils selling barbecue plates to raise money to fight breast cancer. Proceeds donated to The Mermaid Project at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital.
Impressionistic Nature Art Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazos Woods Pavilion, 1080 Mitchell Road, West Columbia. En plein air painting and day of nature-inspired art guided by Cynthia Granjean. $60. Includes all supplies except canvas. All levels welcome. Call 979-236-8193 or visit www.thebohohouseart.com.
CHS Project Graduation Halloween Carnival and Haunted House: 5 to 8 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Costume contest, face painting, cupcake walk and more. $12 wristbands. $3 haunted house admission. Contact 979-799-1740.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 West Second Street, Freeport. Admission free; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
