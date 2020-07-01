Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Virtual Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Market Design Team will present “The Pivot: Connecting with Customers During a Pandemic.” $20 with $10 returned as a girft card to Carta Valley Market. Call 979-849-6442 or email michele@angletonchamber.org
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Dual Credit Information Session: 4 p.m. via Zoom. Register at Brazosport.edu/dualcredit and follow the “Information Sessions” link. Call 979-230-3000.
Blood drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at East Mulberry Street Shops, 1116 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Contact Cernice at 979-848-0911 or cernicearmstrong@angletoner.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
73rd annual Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Fishing tournament, cook-off, carnival and more. Hosted by Freeport Lions Club. Email info@fishinfiesta.com or visit fishinfiesta.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-419-7484.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. West Brazos Knights of Columbus, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Contact Pete at 979-864-695 or plutarcoflores@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland. Contact Suzanne at 281-485-6805 or suzanne.murray@ymcahouston.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pearland Library, 3522 Liverty Drive, Pearland. Contact Kaitlyn at 281-6521677 or kaitlynk@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Blood drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Cathy at 979-418-0656 or 797668@blstores.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
San Bernard Patriotic Boat Parade: 4:30 p.m. starting at FM 521 bridge. Free; no need to register. Open to all boaters. Hosted by Friends of the River. FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B next to San Bernard River, open for boat parade viewing. Call 979-236-6511or visit www.sanbernardriver.com.
Firework Show: 9 p.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. Park will be closed to viewers but parking at Alvin Community College, YMCA and other locations available. Call 281-388-4255 or visit www.alvin-tx.gov.
Sunday
Celebrate America Fireworks Show: 9 p.m. at Barrow Elementary, 112 Gaines St. No vendors or performances. Free. Social distancing required. Bring own snacks, chairs, blankets and face mask. Hosted by Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
