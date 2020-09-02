Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link sent upon registration. Brazoria County Commissioner Ryan Cade will discuss how the tax rate affects small businesses and more. $20 per person; $10 back as gift card to virtual caterer. Hosted by Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6442 or email michele@angletonchamber.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Blood drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Kroger, 1804 N. Velasco, Angleton. Contact Sharena at 979-265-4737 or Sharena.padilla@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dynamic Fitness, 2810 Business Center Drive #144, Pearland. Contact Ronni at 832-886-4237 or Ronni@TheDynamicFitness.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Business Workshop: 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker Lesa Girouard, Brazoria County purchasing director. Topic: “How to do Business in Brazoria County. $10 members/$15 non-members. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Contact 979-233-2223 or event@bchispanicchamber.net for link.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Get help with health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Charles at 979-265-4737 or charles.prestage@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Live Spanish Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. at Dynamic Fitness, 2810 Business Center Drive #144, Pearland. Contact Ronni at 832-886-4237 or Ronni@TheDynamicFitness.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 12 to 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, 221 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Contact Montriesia at 832-271-9257 or mgourrier@giveblood.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru event. Hosted by Gypsy Caravan Farmer’s Market. Call 979-297-8002 or visit www.gypsycaravanevents.com.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 16 and up. $100 for member, $125 for nonmember. “Telling Your Own Story: Pandemic Edition” taught by Ron Rozelle. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. To register, call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by KSBJ. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
