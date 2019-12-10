Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Christmas Square Dance Party with Santa: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Finger foods and desserts. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Contact Melody at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Senior Citizen Blue Santa Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Cookies provided. Bring unopened, unwrapped gift for Blue Santa. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
“Nunsense” auditions: 7 p.m. at The Dow Arena Theatre in The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Looking for five adult women of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed. Call “Nunsense” director Craig Fritz at 281-979-3158 or 979-265-7661.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Free; everyone welcome. Cookies, cocoa and photos with Santa. Call Dolores at 979-665-5851.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurf sidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 S. Johnson Road, Alvin. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet DeLeon at 281-585-3406 or Peggy Krampota at 281-468-0088.
Thursday
Gun raffle dinner and drawing: 6 p.m. in the gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Ticket holders will receive barbecue sandwich plate. Four large prizes in addition to gun raffle. Winners need not be present. Benefits Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore. Free. Call 979-417-5217.
Friday
Holiday Movie on the Plaza: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Showing “The Grinch.” Free admission; concessions for purchase. Rain or shine; bring lawn chair or blanket. Call 979-297-4533.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.