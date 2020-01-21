Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. today and Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Theme: Share the Love. Valentine’s DIY craft, lunch, fellowship and more. Open to the public. $15 per person. Contact 979-482-2002 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. in the Professional Building at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, sponsor code 1076.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359 for more information.
Wednesday
Lunch and Learn “Social Media Marketing”: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Central Brazoria County Business Park Auditorium, 4001 Technology Drive, Angleton. Learn marketing tactics to better publicize your brand. $20 per person; lunch included. RSVP to 979-849-6443 or visit RSVP at AngletonChamber.org.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. daily through Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 W. Fourth St., Freeport. Guest speaker will be Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Teen Gaming Club: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Play card games, board games and video games after school. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House: 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Watercolor Paint-n-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday or Friday in the Brazosport Art League Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instructed by Linda Strickland. $40 per person includes all supplies, drinks and snacks. Call 979- 265-7661.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Collection Talk: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Michael Bailey delves into museum’s collection. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Friday
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Free event. Climb, touch, and honk the horns of your favorite trucks or utility vehicles. Call 979-297-4533.
Roeller Photo Project presentation: 10:30 a.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Franek Olstowski presents a selection of historical glass photographs from original glass negatives that had never been developed and shown, including many of Old Velasco and the surrounding area. Hosted by Historical Society; public invited. Free admission. Contact Sharon Rogers at 979-297-0868 or sharonrogers1@comcast.net.
Kids’ Studio Time: 9 a.m. to noon in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free admission. Ages 8 to 12 and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Surfside Food and Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Free admission. Chili cook-off, art sale, kite show, live music, and more. Call 979-233-1531.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 130 Broad St., Freeport. Coffee and donuts precede meeting. Call 713-906-2458.
Covering All Basses: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra hosts its “All Things Bass” performance. $25 for adults; $22 senior citizens and veterans; and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.