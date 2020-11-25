Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Thanksgiving lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane, Oyster Creek. Free; public welcome. Includes turkey, ham, traditional sides, beverage and dessert. Presented by city, Dollar General and XYZ Food Mart. Call 979-233-8481.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 8 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Virtual Lego Challenge: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Hosted by 95.7 The Spot. Contact Peter at 855-975-3594 or pkohler@gulfcoast.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Texas Gulf Bank, 1030 Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Emma at 979-297-7211 or egore@texasgulfbank.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Meridiana Community, 4003 Meridiana Parkway, Rosharon. Contact Michelle at 281-915-5513 or michelle@meridianatexas.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, throughMonday. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
2021 MLK Drum Major Award Applications: Now through Friday. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. The award recognizes individuals in Brazoria County whose lives or life’s work best exemplifies the ideas of being a drum major for racial justice. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Thursday
Thanksgiving Superfeast: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Drive, Freeport. Free and open to the community. Hosted by The Freedom House. Call 979-871-9547.
Friday
The Christmas Train: 6 to 9 p.m. at Victory Camp, 1407 Victory Lane, Alvin. Enjoy a ride through a winter wonderland in open-air railroad coaches. Call 281-388-2267.
Floral Friday: 11 a.m. live via Facebook. Explore plants and flowers from Texas Upper Gulf Coast Bend. Special guest Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call 979-864-1558.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First State Bank, 2904 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Email Patty at laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 2 to 5 p.m. at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Amy at 979-798-0123, email service@liquidridestx.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alvin EMS, 709 E. House St., Alvin. Contact Deanna at 281-388-4363 or dbray@cityofalvin.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by 95.7 The Spot. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Surfside Lighting of the Tree: 6 p.m. at the beach’s main entrance. Sing Christmas carols with the community while the tree is lit. Free; open to everyone of all ages. Call 979-233-1531 or visit www.surfsidetx.org.
