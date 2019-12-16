Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior citizen iPhone class: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. RSVP at 979-415-2600.
Freeport Senior Citizens Christmas Party: 10 a.m. to noon at River Place, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Music, fun, doors prizes and more. Free lunch. Open to all area senior citizens. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day for children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum to receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Tuesday
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic full-dome show celebrating customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of winter constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus in the Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org code 1076.
Wednesday
Facts open house: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Facts office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. Community invited for free photos with Santa, refreshments, face painting, tours and entertainment by the Angleton High School choir officers. Call 979-237-0100.
Free Community Event: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Cookies, hot chocolate, visit Santa at Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth. Call 979-665-5851.
Thursday
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
