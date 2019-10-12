Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair Parade: 10 a.m. from Highway 288-B and Tigner Street, down North Velasco Street, turning left on East Mulberry Street (Highway 35) and ending in the 2300 block of Highway 35. Marching bands, emergency vehicles, floats by businesses and nonprofit organizations. Parade watchers can line up anywhere along the route. Visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Parade, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, tricycle races, CPRA Rodeo finals, Mutton Bustin’, 4-H and FFA calf scramble, Fair Queen coronation, concert by Travis Tritt and Wayne Toups. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
18th annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Plates $10, dine in or take out. Live DJ, Kid’s Zone and silent auction. Live auction at 1 p.m. Presented by First United Methodist Church. Call 979-233-3602.
Surfside Beach Nature Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside Beach. Guided nature and bird walks, kids activities and crafts, booths, giveaways and more. Free; all ages welcome. Call Michelle Booth at 832-434-4529.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Garage Sale and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Clothing, toys, household items and more. Call 979-230-6842.
Blast From The Past: 4 to 11 p.m. at 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. 5 p.m. chicken-fried steak dinners in The Pavilion; 7:30 p.m. sock hop in old gym with live music by alumni band Psychedelic Seniors. $15 dinner; $15 entertainment. Sponsored by Angleton Alumni Association. Call Sammy Alsobrook at 979-292-6312.
“Hotel California” with Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. today and Oct. 19 at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Sunday
Sunday Science Fun: 2 p.m. at the children’s area of the Museum of Natural Science in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free. “Spooky science” with spiders, ghosts and pumpkin experiments. All ages welcome. An adult must accompany children. Call 979-265-7661.
151st Anniversary: 3 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. Public welcome. Guest speaker Pastor Eric Goodwin of True Honor Baptist Church of Clute. Call Pastor Lester Miller at 979-459-1588.
Mims Community Cemetery 46th annual Memorial Day Service: 3 p.m. at the Zion Temple A.M.E Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest speaker the Rev. Michael Johnson of White Oak Baptist Church. Yearly cemetery dues for upkeep and maintenance $30 per family. Call 979-798-8776 or 979-798-7105.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission day and food pantry night. Twirling contest, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, student art auction, carnival, petting zoo, CPRA Rodeo finals, Mutton Bustin’, 4-H and FFA calf scramble, youth talent, concert by Whiskey Daniels Band. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Burrell Chapel Baptist Church’s 153rd Anniversary: 11 a.m. at 190 Burrell Chapel Road, Angleton. Public invited. Contact 979-849-0624.
Monday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, pet parade and Extreme Illusion & Escapes show. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Tuesday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Senior Citizens Day, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Scarecrow Contest, Hometown Heroes and Extreme Illusion & Escapes show. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Featuring Damon West, author and motivational speaker, back by popular request. Book signing at the end of the program. Visitors welcome. Pay at door for lunch. RSVP with Heather at 832-260-5083.
Senior Citizen Crafting: 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 33 E. Tye Dye Project. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Earth’s strange neighbors, Mercury and Venus. 12 and older $5, 12 and younger $3. Purchase online or at The Center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 W. Vicki Kirby of Refuge for Women is guest speaker; uplifting message from Lin Lockamy. $15. RSVP by Monday. Call Kathy at 713-502-4526.
Needlecrafters: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Jackson Library at 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Annual Pumpkin Patch: Today and run through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5 and photo ops available for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
