Today
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
2022 Brazoria County Business Hall Of Fame: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. An evening celebrating the most respected business leaders in Brazoria County. Call 979-549-0800.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Alabama-Coushatta The Oldest Indian Reservation In Texas: 6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Delvin Johnson, citizen of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe, will explain its origin and history. Follow the museum on Facebook or call 979-864-1208.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Cup of Tea Houston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Something To Chew On With Michael Bailey: noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Curator of Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Shop Local Showcase Vendor Sign ups: October 18, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Academic Center Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free to the public. Vendor booths available; liability insurance required. Contact 979-285-2501 or Donna@brazosportchamber.org.
Friday
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Concert In The Park: Diva Mania: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chairs for live music, great food trucks, and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Saturday
Touch A Truck: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardeman Park, 700 12th St., Bay City. Free event for children and their families; touch, sit in and explore a variety of work vehicles. Exhibits, games, crafts and food trucks. Contact 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Educational booths, native plant sale, fun kids’ activities and expert speakers. $5 admission and Kids 12 and under are free. Contact 979-480-0999 or info@gcbo.org.
Manvel End Of Summer Spectacular: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave., Manvel. Free for all ages. Food trucks, music, prizes, and games. Contact Brook Cyphers 832-603-4236 or brook.cyphers@cityofmanvel.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about migration through the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Banned Book Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. The reading of “The paper bag princess” by Robert Munsch. Call 979-415-2590.
Batman Day Event: 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor Farmer & Artisan’s Market that features a variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
2nd Vow 22 Gala and Auction: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College,500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Cocktail attire. Table sponsorships and tickets available. Food, entertainment, auction and more. Benefits veterans. Contact 979-583-3811 or email Stephanie@VOW22.org.
Texas Navy Day: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center,3 11 E Park Ave., Freeport. Guest Speakers Justin Parkoff, Dr. Bruce Winders, Andy Hall, and Jameson Moore. Admission required. Contact historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us or 979233-0066.
Surfside Adopt A Beach: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 221 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Register groups at www.texasadoptabeach.org.
Brazoria Masonic Lodge Annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 205 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. $15 per plate. Contact Glenda 979-248-0876 or glendachambless@hotmail.com.
Quintana Adopt A Beach: 9 a.m. to noon at Quintana Beach, 330 5th Street, Quintana. Register groups at www.texasadoptabeach.org.
