Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. No dance experience needed. Exercise both body and mind while having fun. $5 per lesson. Contact Marilyn Waguespack 979-299-4455.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Board Room of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker Melanie Ward, True to Life Ministries. Contact John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Free Laughter Yoga: 11 a.m. every Monday at The Brazoria Library at 620 South Brooks Street, Brazoria. Sit or stand, fun for all ages and abilities, bring water. At this location through the rest of September. Call or text Andi Watson 979-236-7030.
Blood drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, 1001 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Contact Destiny McClelland at DMcClelland@tdecu.org or 979-299-0313, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Senior Citizen Commission Meeting: Noon, Velascot Community House, 110 Skinner Street, Freeport. Games including bunco and bingo.
Tuesday
C hristian Women’s Connection “Fall Colors” luncheon: 11 a.m. fellowship, 11:30 a.m. lunch at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Celebrate the change in seasons, create a DIY craft and get inspired by an encouraging message from Kathy Coleman. $15; RSVP by Monday. Call or text Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel: 10 to 11 a.m. in the boardroom of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Melanie Ward of True to Life Ministries. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 teens and adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Purchase tickets by calling 979-265-7661 or at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Cliff Robertson will discuss The Warriors Refuge in West Columbia, a veterans home and shelter for homeless, a safe place for the disabled and launching pad for those ready to start over. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10. Call Lucy 979-864-6610.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 South Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Needlecrafters: Every Tuesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library at 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus first floor conference room, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at pmorehan@gmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Transportation and Infrastructure Summit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall in the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd. Speakers include Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks, Brandon Wade of the Gulf Coast Water Authority, Robert Benz of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Robert Garza, assistant vice chancellor of government relations at A&M. Tickets $50. Presented by Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. RSVP to 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E,, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Sweeny Rotary Fajita Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch, 5 to 7 p.m. dinner at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Beef or chicken fajita plates $10; eat in or dine out. For advance tickets call 979-481-0490.
Business Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Honoring Ann Johnston, Dr. Gregg Knape, Jarrod Smith and Mike Sorrell. Register for a sponsorship, to provide an auction item or to attend. Tickets $75 each. Call 979-549-0800 or email Kimberly.Effenberger@ja.org.
History and Architecture: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton.The former courthouse building has served many purposes and is known to be the oldest public building in Brazoria County. Chris Hutson, architect of Hutson Gallagher, discusses the evolving history and architecture of the building. Free; public welcome. Call 979-864-1208 or visit bchm.com.
Starting a Business – Part 1 Seminar: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Richwood. The fee is $25. Online Registration Required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Contact 979-230-3380.
Emotional Health & Wellness Day: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Gator Hall at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Contact 979-230-3355.
Friday
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy them sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Thunder on the Brazos: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. The Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Association will sponsor dinner catered by Dido’s Restaurant. Live and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit rebuilding of Fort Velasco in Surfside Beach. Tickets are $50 and you can purchase them by contacting Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org. Space is limited.
