Today
Grandparents Ball: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $15. Dinner, dancing, a photo booth, candy buffet and more for grandparents and their grandchildren. Benefits ActionS of Brazoria County programs for seniors. Call 979-849-6132.
Birds of a Feather Mosaic Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at The Center For the Arts and Sciences Art Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to beginner and intermediate students. Instructed by Dorothy Babbington. $100 per person and includes supplies. Call 979-265-7661 or register online at www.bcfas.org.
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Legislative update from House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Gloria Milsap, representative for state Sen. Joan Huffman. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
National Read a Book Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Kickoff Dinner and Dance: 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Auction 7 p.m., live entertainment follows. Purchase tickets at www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
8th annual Zombiefest: 4 p.m. 5K and cornhole registration starts at MacLean Park. 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Food trucks, vendors, face-painting, silent auction, Nei Wai Chia Kung Fu Zombie defense class, SPCA pet adoptions, Shipmates “Thriller” dance team, costume contest and more. 5K Zombie Evasion Race starts 7 p.m. Visit www.zombiefest.com or call 979-824-0599.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary Hamburger Night: 4 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Hamburger basket $6.50; Cheeseburger basket $7. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409 after 3 p.m. to place orders or eat in.
Jones Creek VFD fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin Elementary, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Barbecue plates $10. Live auction at 1 p.m. Call 979-482-3839.
Benefit for Donald “Cheese” Whitlow: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Proceeds benefit Whitlow, who is being treated at Baylor College of Medicine for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Barbecue plates $10. Live auction at noon.
Fund Day: 4 to 7 p.m. at West Side Church of Christ, 600 W. Miller St., Angleton. Food, fun and games for children of all ages. Call 979-849-7091.
Tabletop Games: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Tabletop gaming for adults and kids 10 and up. Call 979-864-1519.
Empty Bowls: 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Tickets $50 advance or $60 at door. Dinner and dancing; meal served in handcrafted bowls. Proceeds benefit local food pantries. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or Cindy Noblitt at 979-297-6612.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Visit the site of the namesake of Lake Jackson. Self-tours of grounds. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Zumbathon: 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Preregister through your licensed Zumba instructor or at the church office. Tickets $20. Proceeds benefit local food pantries. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or Cindy Noblitt at 979-297-6612.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Dr. T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist in Bay City guest speaker. Call 979-345-3865.
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Monday
Teen Studio Time 2: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For returning Teen Studio Time participants and experienced multimedia artists. Must have Teen Studio Time instructor recommendation and be Brazosport Art League member. $60 per semester. Call 979-265-7661.
Conviction Ministries with Pastor Eddie B: 6:30 p.m. at The Carpenters House, 3023 Oyster Creek Bend, Oyster Creek. Call 979-418-0247.
Angleton Kid’s Crochet Class: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if available. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
