Today
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, pet parade and Extreme Illusion & Escapes show. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Tuesday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Senior Citizens Day, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Scarecrow Contest, Hometown Heroes and Extreme Illusion & Escapes show. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Featuring Damon West, author and motivational speaker, back by popular request. Book signing at the end of the program. Visitors welcome. Pay at door for lunch. RSVP with Heather at 832-260-5083.
Senior Citizen Crafting: 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 33 E. Tye Dye Project. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Earth’s strange neighbors, Mercury and Venus. 12 and older $5, 12 and younger $3. Purchase online or at the center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 W. Vicki Kirby of Refuge for Women is guest speaker; uplifting message from Lin Lockamy. $15. RSVP by Monday. Call Kathy at 713-502-4526.
Needlecrafters: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Jackson Library at 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Annual Pumpkin Patch: Through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5 and photo ops available for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
Wednesday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Special Children’s Day and Buddy Night. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Youth Rodeo Shoot-Out, Extreme Illusion & Escapes and concert by Cash Dawson. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Pet Loss Grief Program: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Six-week structured program meeting every Wednesday through Nov. 20. Must be 18 or older. Call Donnamarie Lynds at 713-502-9025 or sign up at the church.
Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazosport College MEGlobal Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Loteria, ballet folklorico, mariachi band, food. Call 979-230-3412.
Thursday
State of the Community Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Mark Mallett of Freeport LNG will speak. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced and table sponsorships are $350. Presented by Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce. RSVP to 979-285-2301 or brazosport.edu.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Hailee Ann Harris Fundraiser: Plate pick-up begins at 11 a.m. at 409 Brockman Street, Clute. Orders over 5 plates can be delivered but must be ordered by Oct. 15. Plates $10. Proceeds go toward surgeries in November. Call 979-665-3904 or 979-299-9871.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Discover archival riches at the Texas General Land Office as Brian Stauffer provides practical guidance on research in the Spanish Collection. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free Admission Day. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, Carnival, Petting Zoo, Junior Livestock Auction, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, and concert by Layla’s Anthem. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacounty fair.com.
Sweeny Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. No income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Young Professionals Mixer: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clute Fire and EMS, 210 Commerce St. Monthly mixer for food, networking and ways to be involved in the community. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-233-2233.
“Promoting Your Business with Video” Workshop: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center at 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25. Online registration required. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
