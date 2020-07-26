The Lion Club serves where it live. They are ready whenever and however our communities need us.
They are global . They are committed to pitching in with resources whenever we are needed in the world.
They give 100 percent. They cover all cost from our own dues, ensuring that all donated funds go to the causes. Transparency and accountability operate every level; in fact, The Financial Times has ranked Lions Clubs International Foundation the “best among non-government organizations worldwide with which to work”.
They do it themselves. They do whatever is necessary to help their local communities and their global network. They are proud to be more than a “check-writing” organization. Whether that means raising money or rolling up their sleeves. They do it all on their time.
They are rich in Heritage and pride . They are proud that their organization is close to a century old, and that it has a distinguished history of doing good works for the world. Local communities respect and trust their clubs, both because those clubs are made up of neighbors and friends who have a long record of support, and because of the Lions Clubs International name and legacy.
They are in good company . They have fun in our clubs. And when they meet fellow Lions for them first time, they treat the like old friends.
They’re open. They are kind and generous people who want to help.
T hey are dedicated to site — and more . Since Helen Keller in 1925 challenged the Lions to be “Knights of the blind in this crusade against darkness,” Lions clubs around the world have fulfilled the mission of addressing vision health and promoting research for solutions to vision disease. Today, Lions clubs work on global initiatives for youth, health, disaster relief and others that affect local communities everywhere.
The Lions Club is always looking for new members . If this is the type of organization that you would be interested in joining please let your contact know so they can invite you to their next meeting.
