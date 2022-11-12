Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
She Kills Monsters: 7:30 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Wild Peach Market Thanksgiving: 5 to 8 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Community barbecue Thanksgiving plates; turkey or chicken with sides and desserts. Call 979-480-3223.
Family Leaf Suncatcher: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
The Worlds Beyond: Journey Through The Solar System: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Tween Makers: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 11 creating art by rolling paper. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Makers: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12 to 18 creating art by rolling paper. Call 979-415-2590.
Dino-Vember: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Marshall High Reunion: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $80 registration covers souvenir program and dinner. Contact Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Vet Fest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
Sunday
Brazoswood Water Polo Championship Parade: 1 p.m. to celebrate the boys’ team winning the first UIL Class 6A state championship in the sport and the girls’ team finishing as runner-up. Parade will exit the ninth-grade road, turn left on Dixie Drive, left into Brazoswood Drive past the school, right onto Lakeview Drive around the backside of T.W. Ogg Elementary School, left on North Lazy Lane then into the school parking lot. A celebration will follow in the school. Public welcome. Details, route map at brazosportisd.net.
Battle Of Fort Velasco Monument groundbreaking: 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Breaking ground on the new Fort Velasco Monument that will honor those Texans who fought and died in the battle. Awards ceremony and reception to follow. Call 979-233-1531.
She Kills Monsters: 2:30 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Danbury Annual City Wide Garage Sale: 7 a.m. booths set up at the city park and area homes; maps will be available at all locations. Call Sue Powell at 979-848-9293.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Memory Screenings: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday; days vary by location. Take a free, five-minute test and talk to a healthcare professional or trained volunteer about memory loss. Free and confidential. Available at: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way; Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.; West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.; and Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-308-4525.
STEM for Kids Circuit Bugs: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing “Trail of Lightning” by Rebecca Roanhorse. Call 979-415-2590.
Teens Fall Tree Decor: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Blue Star Banner Presentation: 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St. Presenting banners to 8 local active duty military members. Call Gary Coleman 979-297-4673.
Tuesday
Thankful Memories Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Landing, 294 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Bring the dish you signed up for and pictures or mementos of your loved ones to share with one another in remembrance. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com.
First Responders Thanksgiving Dinner: 6 p.m. at 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. The Mason’ at St. John’s Lodge No. 5 invite first responders to share a free meal. Call 979-345-3929.
