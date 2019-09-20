Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Benefits youths, the community and veterans. Call in orders for delivery around West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean areas before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Book sale and silent auction: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Benefits the library. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult Murder Mystery Lock-in: 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. at donor coach bus at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Science Fest for Kids: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Free, hands-on science and engineering activities provided by area organizations. Call 979-297-1570.
Youth fishing: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 300 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Catch-and-release event for 16 and younger accompanied by adult. Bring sunscreen, hat, lawn chair and fishing gear, including bait with barbless hooks. No artificial bait or treble hooks. Volunteers and staff will assist. Call 979-292-0100.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Thunder on the Brazos: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live and silent auction, catered dinner. Presented by Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Association. Proceeds benefit rebuilding of Fort Velasco. Tickets $50; contact Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org.
2019 Brazoria County Biker Bash: 10 a.m. to midnight at Bridge Harbor Yacht Club, 411 Sailfish St., Freeport. A day full of live bands, motorcycle rally rides, contests, bike and car shows. Presented by Landshark Entertainment and Fort Velasco Chapter of Los Carnales/La Familia MC. Entertainment lineup at #landsharkentertainment.
Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Association: 10 a.m. at the Stephen F. Austin Statue and Museum, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. High school students needing community service or anyone interested in local history welcome. Call Nancy Howard at 979-236-5576.
Library Bash: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Craft show, food truck, book sale and silent auction. Call 979-798-2372.
Brotherhood Institute: 8:30 a.m. continental breakfast, 9 a.m. program at St. Joesph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Call the Rev. Climmie Ratliff at 979-236-2646.
Round-up Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Pulled pork plates, live and silent auctions, bake sale and children’s games. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
Texas Navy Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane, Freeport. $10 admission includes lunch. Commemorate, celebrate and educate. Call 979-233-0066.
Family and Friends Day Picnic: Noon at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Fun and games for all with the Rev. Gerald R. Holland. Call Ruby Carter at 979-849-2723.
Family game day: Noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Card games, board games and video games for families. New game every month. Call 979-265-4582.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free popcorn. Call 979-864-1519.
Button-making: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family craft night: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Craft Dia de los Muertos sugar skulls. Call 979-415-2590.
Coupon class: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult murder mystery lock-in: 6 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Sunday
121st Church Anniversary Family & Friends Day Celebration: 11 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 West Live Oak, Angleton. Contact Ruby Carter 979-849-2723.
Monday
Nursing program open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alvin Community College in the Science/Health Science Building, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Universities will provide information on bachelor of science in nursing degrees. Open to anyone looking to pursue their RN-BSN. Call 281-756-5630.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center at 333 Highway 332. Kerry Drabek will discuss “Fraud and Scams.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
