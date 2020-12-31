Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen and Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by 94.5 The Buzz. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at 200 Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2021. Hot cocoa to follow plunge and group photo. Don’t forget a towel. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
Saturday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Opening: Noon to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich at 979-236-4750 or rmkaus@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.