Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Tax Assistance program: 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazoria County Dream Center, 729 Brazosport Blvd. S., Clute. Free tax help for Brazoria County residents who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Call 979-415-2590.
Human Resources Symposium and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport, in Room B and C. $30 members, $50 non-members. Lunch included. “Best Practices to Protect Against Wage & Hour Claims” with guest speaker Mark Jodon. Register at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring own or use ours. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
Ninth annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at RiverPlace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of eight. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos, president and CEO of the U.S. HIspanic Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Heart to Heart Couples Cooking Class: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Prepare a meal together, dine and enjoy. $85 per person. Register at www.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3600.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 W. For senior citizens. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Auxin Applicator Training: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria County AgriLife Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Class required to spray Auxin herbicides. $15 per person. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558 or visit counties.agrilife.org/brazoria/auxin-training-class/ to register.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Black history program presented by member Berniece Smith. Contact Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or bevwilson baw@hotmail.com.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chi St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Kelly Griffith at 979-285-1181 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Drive, Suite 1020, Angleton. Free tax help for Brazoria County residents who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.