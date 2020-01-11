Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
14th annual Great Futures Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Brazosport College Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker is Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Live music. Hosted by Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. $75 per person. Call 979-373-9668 or visit www.bgcbc.com for sponsor prices.
Informational meeting: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Ask questions and voice concerns about Lion’s Academy, a proposed sixth- through 12th-grade charter school in Brazoria County. Hosted by Lion’s Academy Board of Directors. Call 281-388-4300.
Residential Electronics Recycling: 8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free to Brazoria County residents. Most electronic items accepted. Call 979-849-5711 for complete item list.
MLK Choir Concert: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire Station No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Used Bike Blow Out Party: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Velasco Street, Angleton. Games, tire toss, drawings, vendors, food trucks and more. Kid friendly. Call 979-849-3681.
Sunday
Taste of Your Wedding Day Bridal Show: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free entry and bridal tote for every bride. Open to public. Vendors, cake tasting, prizes, gifts, drawings and more. Call Esther at 979-665-8665.
Monday
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BSuccess Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Carolyn Edwards 979-730-7090.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
OLLI Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Hearing Loss is not for Sissies; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., The 100th Anniversary of World War I, at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. For ages 55 and over. Complementary gifts for the first 20 people who sign up. Contact Tonya at 979-848-9108 or 979-848-7878.
Tuesday
OLLI Class: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Mineral and Gem Hunting in the USA, at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. For ages 55 and over. Complementary gifts for the first 20 people who sign up. Contact Tonya at 979-848-9108 or 979-848-7878.
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Historical Museum annual Meeting: 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Light refreshments served. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
“Starting a Business – Part 1” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $25. Online Registration Required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Valentine Cake Decorating: 6 to 7 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. $75 per person and includes all supplies and cake. Only 9 spots available. Call 979-292-8229.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at TDCJ Region lll Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Give blood, save lives. Call Britney Wilcox at 281-595-3481.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Jan. 15
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute in the Board Room. Guest speaker will be member Amy Comer. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
