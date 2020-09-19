Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Virtual Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon via Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s Facebook page. Watch bird banding and sign up to symbolically adopt a hummingbird. Guest speakers, live animals, kids’ activities, and the chance to shop the online gift shop. Call 979-480-0999 or visit bit.ly/2H8krKs.
Drive-Through Voter Registration: 9 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Call 713-906-2458.
“Molly Sweeney” performance: 7:30 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Free. Outdoors. Pre-order meals from Brian’s Bar-B-Q to bring to the performance. Call restaurant and ask for “Molly Sweeney special.” Reserve your spots. Hosted by Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences. Call 979-265-7661.
Texas Navy Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St., Freeport. Commemorate, celebrate and educate. Call 979-233-0066.
Farmer’s Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Historical Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Open to the public. Family-friendly event. Call 979-345-4656.
Keep the Music Playing fundraiser: Continues through 8 p.m. Sunday. Online auction benefits Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Items include artwork, crafts, purses, gift certificates and more. Register and browse auction items at bit.ly/2ZLSoHf.
En Plein Air Painting Introduction Class: 9 a.m. to noon at the Verdigris Fountains by administration building at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25 for members and military, $35 for non-members. Beginner class but all levels welcome. Hosted by the Center for the Arts and Sciences. Register at bcfas.org. All art supplies included. Class limit. Call 979-236-8193.
Fishing For A Cure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Triumph Church, 1280 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Benefits James Orrick’s battle against cancer. Drive-thru fish fry; $10 per plate (prepared by Angleton Red Devils Cook-Off Team), 50/50 Raffle and online auction on Facebook’s Fishing for A Cure with James page. Call 979-481-0824.
Free COVID Testing: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Words of Life Ministries, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Call the Rev. Samuel Nelson at 979-418-3255 or Michael Nelson at 979-201-6995.
Make & Take: Pick up pirate kit at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. While supplies last. How-to video posted on Facebook. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen Girls Talk: 3 to 4 p.m. via @s.t.o.p.global on Instagram. This week: “All Teen Girls Talk” — testimonies from girls who want to be part of S.T.O.P. and why, and what they want to see happen. Drawings for gift cards and S.T.O.P. swag including T-shirts, masks and bracelets. Register at stopglobal.org/contact by writing “Teen Girls Talk” as the message.
The Grand Brazos Market: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Vendors, shopping, food and more. Open to the public. Family-friendly. Must wear a mask per city requirements. Hosted by Star Struck Vendor Events and the mall. Call 281-388-1957.
Sunday
“Molly Sweeney” performance: 2:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Keep the Music Playing fundraiser: Continues through 8 p.m. today. Online auction benefits Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Items include artwork, crafts, purses, gift certificates and more. Register and browse auction items at bit.ly/2ZLSoHf.
Fall Family Pictures: at T’SALTA’s Pumpkin Patch, 101 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Daily through Oct. 15th. Donations being accepted for Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 979-297-3203
GriefShare Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. A Bible-based, Christ-centered program that will provide support and encouragement in grief journey. Free registration. Call 979-299-7373 for information.
The Grand Brazos Market: Noon to 6 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Vendors, shopping, food and more. Open to the public. Family-friendly. Must wear a mask per city requirements. Hosted by Star Struck Vendor Events and the mall. Call 281-388-1957.
Blood drive: Noon to 4 p.m. at Anchor Motel, 1302 Bluewater Highway, Freeport. Contact Adbul at 979-313-9001 or panjwaniabdul@hotmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Memoir Writing Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 16 and up. $100 for member, $125 for nonmember. “Telling Your Own Story: Pandemic Edition” taught by Ron Rozelle. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. To register, call 979-265-7661.
Monday
Adult Make It Monday Live: Noon to 12:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Make marbled coasters. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Virtual Adult Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Book Talk: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Pearland Virtual Novel Discussion: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invitation.
Tuesday
Teen Studio Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 per person; ages 13 to 18. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Baby Bounce: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. For pre-walkers/babies and their parent/caregiver. Join tummy time/nursery rhyme/storytime. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Contact Querencia at 281-756-3688 or qjoshua@alvincollege.edu, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory at 979-297-4533 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at Texas Gulf Bank, 1030 Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Emma at 979-297-7211 or egore@texasgulfbank.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dream Dinners, 8202 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Kelle at 281-485-7304 or Kelle.blout@dreamdinners.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Angela at 979-236-5041 or acantrell@freeport.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Kelsey Seybold Professional Building, 11511 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Contact Kelle at 713-442-0704 or kelle.kampa@kelsey-seybold.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
