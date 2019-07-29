Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Preservation Series: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. “Wood/Leather and Furniture” presented by a regional curator from the Varner Hogg Plantation State Historical Site. Call 979-415-2590.
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. daily through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Theme: Rolling River Rampage. Supper, hear about Bible heroes, crafts, mucis and more. For ages 3 years to fifth grade; children must be signed in by parent or guardian daily. Call 979-233-3602.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Graphic Novel Club: 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Miracle Worker Auditions: 7 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Freeport LNG Theater at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Cast will be all ages and ethnicities, with seven male and seven female adult and child roles. No experience required. Backstage and technical crew needed. Come to auditions or call Rachael Welsh at 979-285-5423. Cuttings available at The Center’s front desk during business hours. Visit bcfas.org.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Domino’s Dough Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Ticketed event. Call 979-415-2590.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Speed dating the Tayshas: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Tuesday
“Starting a Business Part 1” seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Fee $25. Call 979-230-3380.
Build Your Alien World: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Paw-Some Critters at West Columbia Library: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learning about different kinds of pets with Lil’ Critters, featuring a variety of rescue animals. Suitable for all ages. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/Toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Imagination playground: Noon to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Build your alien world: 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Big blue blocks: 4 to 5 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult survival trivia: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Mobile device help: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Bring your own device. Help downloading apps to phones, tablets and laptops. Not for broken or damaged devices. Call 979-864-1519.
Wednesday
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Donor Coach outside Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1 office, 1432 Highland Park Drive, Clute. Free beach towels for donors. Sponsor code 3225BC02. Schedule your appointment at www.giveblood.org
Come and go crafts: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Lake Jackson Genealogy Group: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-one tech help session: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Help with computers and other devices. Registration at front desk required. Call 979-415-2590.
Manvel SRC Successful Landing Party: 11 a.m. to noon at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Closing party: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby bounce: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Danbury yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
