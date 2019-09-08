Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Zumbathon: 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Preregister through your licensed Zumba instructor or at the church office. Tickets $20. Proceeds benefit local food pantries. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or Cindy Noblitt at 979-297-6612.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Dr. T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist in Bay City guest speaker. Call 979-345-3865.
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Monday
Teen Studio Time 2: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For returning Teen Studio Time participants and experienced multimedia artists. Must have Teen Studio Time instructor recommendation and be Brazosport Art League member. $60 per semester. Call 979-265-7661.
Conviction Ministries with Pastor Eddie B: 6:30 p.m. at The Carpenters House, 3023 Oyster Creek Bend, Oyster Creek. Call 979-418-0247.
Tuesday
Free Square Dance Lesson: 6:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Offered by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Singles or couples, no partner needed; dress casual with comfortable shoes. Regular dance followed at 7:30 p.m. with Gary Sanders calling and rounds with Marilyn Waguespack between tips. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767, email LJpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders on Facebook.
AISD Membership Luncheon: 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Join us in hearing from AISD Superintendent, Phil Edwards who will share upcoming plans about the school district. Cost is $20 at the door, $25 invoiced and $250 for table sponsor that seats eight. Contact Michele at The Chamber 979-849-6443. Please register at www.angltonchamber.org under events.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Advance sales online or at the Center office. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3, cash or check. Pre-show and box office online credit card sales at thecenter@bcfas.org. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Contact 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Rotary International Global Scholar and Water and Sanitation Rotarian Action Group Ambassador Dr. Isis Mejias discusses Rotary International’s service project on water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries, also known as the WASH program. Visitors welcome. Lunch is $10 at the door. Contact Lucy 979-864-6610.
Senior Citizens Card Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Contact 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
Wednesday
9/11 Remembrance Program: 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. There will be prayer, presentation of the colors by the Sheriff’s Dept. Honor Guard, singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a special presentation by County Court-at-Law Judge Greg Hill. Sponsored by Exchange Club of Angleton. Call 979-864-1838.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. daily through Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speakers: the Rev. L.J. Thomas of Reaching Out For Jesus in Lake Jackson on Wednesday, the Rev. Wesley Hicks of Ashwood Union Baptist in Ashwood on Thursday and the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport on Friday. Call 979-345-3865.
Human resources symposium and luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, Room B & C, 1002 ABC Avenue Street, Freeport. Join other Human Resources Professionals for a presentation on “Managing Minefields,” given by Mark Jodon of Littler Mendelson, PC. Make reservations by Monday. $30 per ABC Member or $50 per ABC future member. Register online at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Contact 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
The Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library Meeting Room at 250 Circle Way Street, Lake Jackson. Megan Mainer, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Angleton, will present a program on “Monarch Conservation Education”. The public is invited to attend. For more information email lakejacksongardenclub@gmail.com.
Sept. 12
Keep Pearland Beautiful Lecture Series: 7 to 8 p.m. at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Lectures are free. Native trees and shrubs of South Texas presented by Dr. Robert Lonard. Contact 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. today and Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speakers: the Rev. Wesley Hicks of Ashwood Union Baptist in Ashwood tonight, the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport on Friday. Call 979-345-3865.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church at 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. FREE, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
AISD Bond Referendum: 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Elementary at 5200 Airline Road, Angleton. Please join us for a presentation about the 2019 Angleton ISD bond referendum. District administrators will answer community questions and provide more information on the details and the scope of the project. All community members are welcome. The event is free and open to the public. Contact 979-864-8038.
Sept. 13
Brazosport Cares Mobile Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Mobile food pantry offers fresh and canned foods to anyone for no charge on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Help available to apply for or renew: SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip, and other resources. Associated with First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, First Assembly of God, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Iglesia Primera Baptista de Brazoria. Contact Janice Edwards 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Mark Chesnutt in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Contact 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
The Miracle Worker Performance: 7:30 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Tickets available online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Cares Mobile Free Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Fresh and canned foods for no charge. Open to all. Food available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Assistance available to apply for or renew SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speakers the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport. Call 979-345-3865.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Shake, Rattle, and Roll Show: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Harmony, comedy and hula hoop show with ’50s and ’60s music. Reserved seats available. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
SPCA hosting “Mega Doggie Day Out”: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Goal to get 50-plus shelter dogs out for an outing. Scavenger hunt and other fun events planned. Call 979-285-2340.
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Business Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Please join us as we induct Ann Johnston, Dr. Gregg Knape, Jarrod Smith, and Mike Sorrell into the Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame. Register for a sponsorship, to provide an auction item, or to attend. Call 979-549-0800 or email Kimberly.Effenberger@ja.org.
Sept. 21
Thunder on the Brazos Fundraising Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. The Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Association will sponsor this dinner which is being catered by Dido’s Restaurant. Live and silent auction, proceeds from the dinner will benefit the rebuilding of Fort Velasco in Surfside Beach. Tickets are $50 and you can purchase them by contacting Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org. Space is limited.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
