Today
Senior Community Health Screening: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Tests that check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. Register at 800-690-0323.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a free response. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Gathering Place Social:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168.
Sweeny Christmas Market:
8 a.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Food, Christmas decor, plants, gift items and more. Call 979-292-5373.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or
surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas Social: 5 to 7 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport in Brazos Room A. Food, fun and fellowship. Bring donations for holiday food drive and new unwrapped toy for toy drive. RSVP by registering at abctxgulfcoast.org or call 979-233-1616.
21st annual Crime Victims’ Remembrance Christmas Tree Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton in the lobby. Family and friends invited to honor lost loved ones. Hosted by Brazoria County District Attorney’s Crime Victims Division. Call 979-864-1230.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Thursday
Holiday on the Brazos: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park. See Santa and enjoy holiday refreshments. Free event. Visit www.freeport.tx.us for information.
10th annual Christmas in the Creek: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jones Creek City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road. Cookies, door prizes, letter to Santa station for the kids and more. Santa will be present. Call 979-233-2700.
12th annual Fa-La-La-La Ladies Night Out: 6 to
10 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. A night of fun, shopping, pampering, food, style show, purse raffle and silent auction. Tickets sold out; sponsorships available. Call the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce at 979-849-6443 or events@angletonchamber.org.
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979 -230-9564.
“Starting a Business Part 2”: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Fee $25. Online Registration Required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
Friday
Strut your Mutt Community Walk: 4 to 6 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. “Check out” our dogs for a walk in MacLean Park. Must sign a liability waiver. Call 979-285-2340.
Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Christmas sing-a-long program. Make a lunch reservation at 817-223-1224 or bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com.
“Christmas Belles”:
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
63rd annual Living Nativity:
7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of Jesus. Free beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. $8 singles, $15 couples. Call 979-849-9774.
26th Annual Light Up The First Capitol Parade: 6 p.m. lineup at at the Columbia High School parking lot, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. No parade entry fee but all participants must fill out an application. Actively seeking participants for Christmas parade. Call 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber
@gmail.com.
