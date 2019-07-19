Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Movie in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Incredibles 2” on 16-foot screen. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; concessions available for purchase. Rain or shine. Call 979-297-4533 or visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
“Shrek the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Tickets $22. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
Wonderful Wetlands Mini-Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Muck around in the Sea Center wetlands and get up close and personal with the creatures that call it home. Limit 15 students ages 8 to 12. Registration required. $20 per participant. Call 979-292-0100.
Family Movie: 2 p.m. Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Appetizers & the Art of Bowl Glazing: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Glaze a clay bowl for charity. Bowls will be donated to the 2019 Brazosport Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting local food pantries. Cost is $15. Supplies and instruction included. Call and reserve a spot ith Dana Moody Stevens 979-236-1251.
VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Benefits youth, community, and veterans. Call-in orders for deliveries in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean need to be placed before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Mt. Zion Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Light dinner at 6 p.m. Classes and fun for all ages. Transportation provided. Call 979-798-8362 or 979-265-2656.
Saturday
Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration: 5 to 8:15 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. James Bates, a 42-year NASA veteran who worked on the Project Mercury, Project Gemini, Project Apollo and the Space Shuttle programs, will speak and meet the public. Also watch the historic moon landing, NASA cinespace films, live transmissions from the International Space Station, exhibits, crafts and more. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Honey Expo: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free. Meet local beekeepers, raffles, honey tasting, mead tasting, kids activities, silent auction, demonstration, learn about bees and speakers. Presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Visit www.brazoria-countybeekeepers-association.com.
Santa Ana Ball: 5:30 p.m. at the Lloyd E. Thomas Gymnasium, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Enjoy period-appropriate dress at a reinactment of the 1835 Santa Ana Ball. Tickets $40. Funds raised help Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-1414.
Sunday
Family and Friends Celebration: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Guest speaker will be Pastor A.L. Edwards of Greater New Prospect Baptist Church in Needville. Pastor is the Rev. C.E. Richardson Jr. and Co-Pastor is Angeline Richardson. Call 979-345-3865.
Monday
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. This month: Aging and how to be proactive. Ages 55 and older. Free. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
West Columbia Library Chemistry Activity: 2 p.m. at the West Columbia Library, 518 East Brazos Avenue. Children will investigate different ways to share secret messages using invisible inks. All ages are welcome. Contact 979-345-3394 or visit bcls.lib.tx.us/branches/wes/westcolumbia.asp.
Mobile planetarium: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Assistant Governor James Davis to focus on the theme for the 2019-20 Rotary Year. Call 979-864-6610.
Angleton Library Mobile Planetarium: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 East Cedar Street. Step into the Lunar and Planetary Institute’s mobile planetarium. New presentations start every 30 minutes after 2 p.m. Call 979-864-1519.
Wednesday
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
