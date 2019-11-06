Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, but tickets required. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Nov. 17 for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia before age 65. Call 979-236-5393.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chenango St., No. 101, Angleton. Make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, sponsor code B948.
Brazosport Chamber 75th Anniversary: 7 to 10 p.m. at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. $850 for table of 10 with recognition sign and two bottles of wine or $75 per person. Entertainment by Cole Degges. RSVP to 979-285-2501 or chamber@brazosportchamber.org.
Friday
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” concert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Free Genealogical Workshop: 10 a.m to 2 p.m in the meeting room at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Bring laptop and family research notes. Drinks and snacks provided. Hosted by Fort Velasco Chapter-DAR. To register, email ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com or call 979-415-5557.
Annual Women’s Conference: 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme: “When Women Stand In The Gap.” Program includes several guest speakers. Call 979-418-2653.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go back into the community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Mary Ann Silbas Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Mary Ann was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a double lung transplant. Proceeds will assist with medical expenses and financial burdens. Barbecue sandwiches, silent auction, raffle, DJ, bake sale and more. Call 979-549-7441 or 979-997-3758.
