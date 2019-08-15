Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Sweeny Chapter AARP meeting: 11:30 a.m. at the Sweeny Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St. Including surrounding communities Damon, West Columbia, Old Ocean, Brazoria and Lake Jackson. Potluck lunch and a short business meeting. All seniors welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Public Meeting: 6 p.m. at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Learn about the Heritage Foundation and its community museum, fund raisers, genealogy library, October Pumpkin Patch or the Shake Rattle and Roll concert. Public welcome. Call David at 979-824-0455.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime fun: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Music, movement and story fun for toddlers. Call 281-489-7596.
Toddler storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Kids Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Leftover crafts. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult book club: 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Church Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to Noon Friday and Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Lots of everything. Benefits missionaries. Call 979-297-2013.
VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Plates $10. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Call in orders for deliver in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean need to be ordered before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
Clear the Shelters: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Free adoptions, dunking booth with SPCA employees, face-painting, sno-cones, dog wash, bounce house, donation drive and more. Call 979-285-2340.
Center Stages’ Appreciation Night: 6 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Celebrate 75 years of community theater. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Paddling event: 9 a.m. to noon. Launching from FM 2918 boat ramp for 2-mile trip to Wolfe Island. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Family game day: noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Card games, board games and video games. New game every month. Call 979-265-4582.
Imagination playground: noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family fun night: 2 to 3 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Associates Meeting: 10 a.m. at the Stephen F. Austin Statue and Museum, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. High school students needing community service or anyone interested in local history welcome. Call Nancy Howard at 979-236-5576.
Aug. 18
Community Back 2 School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental exams Freehaircuts, dental exams, vision screenings, health screens, meal and more. Bounce houses, youth musicians, giveaways for students and teachers. Visit angletonfumc.org or call 979-849-6305.
Ministry Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Spoken word by Apostle R. L. Simmons and Crossroads Cathedral Church of Houston. Call Michael at 979-201-6995.
Church 157th Anniversary: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme is “Rest, Return, and Completion.” Guest speaker Reverend Timothy Hicks from Providence Baptist Church in Angleton. Call Nannie at 979-418-2653.
Back 2 School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental exams, vision screenings, health screens, meal and more. Bounce houses, youth musicians, giveaways for students and teachers.
Aug. 19
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Exhibit will focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with a picture as a tribute to someone close who has been lost. Call 979-864-1208.
AISD Retired Staff Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the History Center, 1800 Downing Street, Angleton. Lunch for retired Angleton ISD faculty and staff. Hosted by the Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-6650.
Aug. 20
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Realtor Ryan Birdsong will give an update of the real estate in Brazosport area and beyond. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Ice Cream Fellowship: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Evening of fellowship and ice cream. Discuss the upcoming 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Eve Community Bible Study. Classes for men, women, couples,and children grades 1-8 (whose parent attends Tuesday evening class). All welcome. Text Tim at 979-236-9556 or visit lakejackson.cbsclass.org/
CWC Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Picket Fence Restaurant, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Learn more about CWC and how you can help. RSVP before Monday by calling Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com
Aug. 21
Starting a Business Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Online registration required, $25 fee. Topics include, SBDC small business assistance, small business insurance options, marketing and online presence, business structure and tax compliance, accounting and employees/contractors. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Aug. 22
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Anthony Head Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Aug. 23
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug. 26
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Aug.27
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Luau Square Dance: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus Street, Lake Jackson. Gary Belcik will call. Marilyn Waguespack will cue early rounds starting at 7 p.m. and between tips. Hawaiian lei’s for everyone. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Aug. 29
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Vicki Kirby will share plans of the Refuge for Women, a local housing and long term care organization for sexually exploited women. Visitors welcome. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Aug. 30
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. at the Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Gary Sanders will call. No partner needed. Come and make new friends. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Free. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or email LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Sept. 11
9/11 Remembrance Program: 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. There will be prayer, presentation of the colors by the Sheriff’s Dept. Honor Guard, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a special presentation by County Court-at-Law Judge Greg Hill. Sponsored by Exchange Club of Angleton. Call 979-864-1838.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.