Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries 16th anniversary: 3 p.m. at the church, 312 W. Second St., West Columbia. The Rev. Carl L. Kemp, pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clute, is guest speaker. Call 979-236-3620.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
St. Joseph Baptist Church Auxiliaries Day Celebration: 3 p.m. at 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Guest Speaker Rev. C. E. Richardson, Jr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in West Columbia. Dr. E. L. Dawson, Pastor. Call 979-233-6432.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Monday
Diabetes Support Group: 1 to 2 p.m. at Texas A&M Healthy South Texas, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Flu and You” presented by Jessica Guerra. Open to public. Call 979-285-1990.
Freeport Senior Citizen Octoberfest: 10 a.m. to noon. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. $10 per meal. If raining, will move to Riverplace. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Celebrating World Polio Day with speaker Ken Vernor, Rotary District 5890 polio chairman. Learn about this disease. Polio survivors invited to be special guests. Visitors welcome. RSVP with Doug at 979-482-2810.
Halloween Square Dance: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus, Lake Jackson. Dress up or just come and have fun. Serving soup and sandwiches. Presented by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767 or email LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Snacks provided. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
“Starting a Business – Part 2” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $25. Call 979-230-3380. Registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Earth’s strange neighbors, Mercury and Venus. 12 and older $5, 12 and younger $3. Purchase online or at The Center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at Lake Jackson Library at 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speaker Frank Mulcahy will discuss business identity theft. $20, lunch provided. Call Nina at 979-849-6443.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Blacks Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call Floyd Ellington at 979-235-7467.
Pesticide Recertification Program: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. program at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. $40 fee includes lunch. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org or call 979-864-1558.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
SPCA Fur Ball: 6 to 10 p.m at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Fajita dinner, beverages and desserts. Live band, dancing and auctions. Tickets $50 and can be purchased at the SPCA, 141 Canna Lane or The Mad Cattery, 101 N. Parking Place. Call 979-236-0324.
Clute Harvest Fun Fest: 6 to 8 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free admission. Costume contest, carnival games, inflatables, pumpkin coloring and haunted hayride. Call 979-265-8392 or visit www.clutetexas.gov.
Annual church garage sale: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Sale will be indoors with air conditioning. Items include furniture, clothes, toys and more. Call 979-798-2288.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Jason Barrett with the Archeological Studies Branch of the state transportation department will explore “Native Trade Trails through Southeast Texas.” Admission is free. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Hay Show and Interpreting Your Results: 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. program. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Locally grown hay entered into Hay Show must be present to win. Learn to plant and better manage pastures. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org or galveston.agrilife.org three days before program. Call Jean Godwin 979-864-1558.
